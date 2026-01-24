Greater Masaka Journalists Urge President Museveni to Release Promised GREMAJA SACCO Funds

Journalists from the Greater Masaka region have appealed to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and State House Comptroller Jane Barekye to expedite the disbursement of promised funding to their savings and credit cooperative (SACCO), known as GREMAJA SACCO.

The call comes from over 100 journalists operating across the 10 districts of Greater Masaka, including Masaka City, Kalangala, Ssembabule, Lyantonde, Lwengo, Kyotera, Rakai, Bukomansimbi, and Kalungu. They are organised under the Greater Masaka Journalists Association (GREMAJA).

The SACCO was officially launched on November 6, 2025, by Lt Moses Ssekibuule, the Southern Regional Internal Security Officer (RISO), during a meeting held at the Masaka City Mayor’s chambers. The event also covered topics such as conflict management and SACCO operations, drawing participants from both print and electronic media.

GREMAJA President Farish Magembe reported that at least 30 journalists have already begun saving through the SACCO’s account at Post Bank. Association leaders have established interim vetting committees and management structures to oversee potential funds, particularly under government initiatives.

The appeal highlights President Museveni’s history of providing developmental support to various groups through programs such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga. Journalists argue that, as members of the fourth estate who contribute to national development and public awareness, they should also receive priority access to such funding to enhance their economic activities and livelihoods.

Lt Ssekibuule encouraged journalists to engage actively with poverty-eradication programs like PDM and Emyooga, noting that the government has allocated at least Shs 50 million per district to media groups under Emyooga. He urged them to avoid loan defaults, citing challenges in Emyooga performance among some media participants, and emphasised the need for funds to revolve effectively.

Some journalists in the region have already benefited from related government pilot initiatives. Frank Bwekumbule, a journalist with UBC and Impact FM in Masaka City, said a Ministry of Agriculture program enabled him to establish a three-acre coffee plantation and a piggery project, which now helps cover his children’s school fees. Jacinta Bwanika of Bukedde TV reported starting poultry, piggery, and coffee ventures that have boosted her income beyond reliance on salary.

President Museveni has previously met with journalists from various regions, including Wakiso and Kampala, to discuss PDM implementation. In those engagements, he described PDM as a tested experimental model showing promise in transforming rural livelihoods and reducing poverty. He has proposed closer collaboration with journalists to monitor PDM funds, investigate misuse, and report on progress, positioning them as watchdogs for the program. In some instances, he has pledged or disbursed direct support, such as Shs 100 million, to journalists’ SACCOs in other regions like Kampala and Lango.

GREMAJA members expressed hope that President Museveni might address their request during upcoming engagements, including events around National Resistance Movement (NRM) activities and ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Recent reports indicate that the GREMAJA SACCO has been cleared by the government to access funds aimed at boosting journalists’ incomes, though specific timelines for disbursement remain unclear.

The journalists’ appeal underscores broader government efforts to integrate media professionals into national wealth-creation and anti-poverty strategies while promoting accountability in program implementation.