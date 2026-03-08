Op-EdPolitics

MATHIAS LUTWAMA: Museveni's six golden achievements in Alebtong District 

watchdog
watchdog
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

In our institutional reverence to state ethos and the new transformation, we shall be casting light on President Museveni’s successful agenda in Alebtong as follows

1) His Excellency President Museveni, has induced job creation in Alebtong, by injecting 4.6 billion shillings so far in cooperative saving societies called Emyooga. Majority of our business strategists in welding, carpentry , boda bodas , tailoring belong to this categorical distinction.

2) His Excellency President Museveni, with an executive impulse of advancing scientific innovation, supports two internationally accredited institutions in Alebtong ( government sponsored) , which teach electronics ,mechanical engineering, agronomics genetic incubation etc. these are Amugu agro technical institute and abia war memorial technical institute.

3.His Excellency President Museveni is mindful of a glorious industrialisation, which is subsided within a monetary economy. This is why, by 8th march 2026, a total of 7, 686 women in Alebtong had benefited from the parish revolving fund of receiving 1 million shillings each, for crop and animal farming. As for the youths in Alebtong, a total of 5, 056 have entered the money economy thru the unction of parish model funds.

4)In harnessing the policy framework of human capital development, President Museveni fully supports universal primary education in Alebtong. By 1st March 2026, a total of 106, 000 pupils were attending government primary schools in the district, with consistent disbursement of capitation grants.

5) Medical welfare being a sine qua non for NRM government, President Museveni has supported the upgrading of 6 health center 2s to now health center 3s with first class facilities in like manner of health center 4 medical institutions. these are well located in Adwir, Aloi, Abia, Akura , Awei and Angetta subcounties.

6) Pacification and security being self evident values of the NRA/ UPDF built by Generals Museveni and CDF Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Alebtong is calm, with succinct coordination of police, UPDF , Prisons and intelligence services both conventional and asymmetric ever on stand by.

I also thank the vice chairman NRM northern Uganda, Rt. Hon Hamson Obua, for his patriotic diligence in lobbying services from the NRM government

Sisi ni wazalendo wa kweli Afande, Jambo Sir……( LUTWAMA is Deputy Resident District Commissioner Alebtong, sms 0786672301)


