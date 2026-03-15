MATHIAS LUTWAMA: Amazing lessons on President Museveni 

Our times, being enriched with a trichotomy of ideas, we shall be delving further on the heroic virtues of His Excellency President Museveni.

Museveni, by configurative description, does not believe in beauracracy. this is why, he easily interacts with peasants in the 58,197 villages across Uganda. Many of those men and women even receive direct telephone conversations from the head of state on both official and non official matters. What is making some leaders in government and opposition dysfunctional in performance , emerges from their trait of self arrivalism, undermining people they are supposed to serve and deliberately failing to emulate the virtue of popular magnanimity as exercised by the head of state.

Museveni, by experiential stature, understands better the psycho anatomy of human formation, in line with state ideals . This is why, after the NRA captured power, Museveni outrightly rejected the notion by some NRA militants that kingdoms in Uganda should remain abolished. Article 246 of Uganda’s constitution, well aligned with the cultural leaders act of 2011 under the NRM, have brought fresh life in reviving customs and norms in Bunyoro, lango, Buganda, Busoga, Teso, Tooro etc .

In the world of elementary physics, any conversion of matter and energy will induce gravitational lensing. This principle has been well applied by President Museveni to build a successful system called decentralisation in Uganda. If you scrutinize all the 2191 subcounties, town councils and municipal divisions in the country, you will surely see that they all have budgetary allocations for developmental programs for the youth, women elderly and all citizens within those vicinities. If elected leaders and civil servants in all those spheres can wake up , Uganda under the sanctified statesmanship of president Museveni, shall successfully attain the fourth national development plan and prosper in the shining pattern of countries like Singapore……..

(LUTWAMA is Deputy Resident District Commissioner Alebtong, sms 0786672301)