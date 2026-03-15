WADADA ROGERS: Understanding Mukasa Mbidde’s claim that Museveni is “just a symbol” and no longer fully in control of Uganda’s top leadership

Doubts regarding whether or not Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni is still fully in control of this country have surfaced severally particularly in the last five years. A combination of factors including Museveni’s advanced age, his younger brother Salim Saleh growing influence the rapid rise of his son, Muhoozi and a perceived power shift toward a “dynastic” or “family-run” state have taken centre stage.

While Museveni is in the evening of his life, many analysts suggest that his inner circle rather than the president himself are exercising increasing authority. Not so long ago, Semujju Nganda, a Member of Parliament claimed that President Museveni is being managed due to his advanced age by his son, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

The same words were reechoed by Mukasa Mbidde, a self-confessed ally of the President Museveni and former Member of the East African Legislative Assembly that Museveni is “just a symbol” in the precise terms and highlighted that the specialized army segments now hold the real power in the country in what is termed as the deep state conspiracy theories.

Analysts believe that due to Museveni’s age, a secret semblance of powerful individuals is remotely stirring the country. The prominence of Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, now Chief of Defence Forces, is widely said to be part of a dynastic succession plan where the military elite, rather than the democratic process, ensures the continuity of power.

Covert power transitions from within means strategic, unacknowledged, or hidden process by which leadership shifts from one person to another, aiming to avoid public scrutiny. Unlike the traditional overt power transitions characterized by transparent negotiation, covert transitions often utilize highly sophisticated strategic maneuvering to create a façade of legitimacy.

Last year, the Speaker of Uganda’s Parliament, stirred controversy when she referred to Museveni as “God the Father” and his son, General Muhoozi, as “God the Son” She did not however give the right reference in describing the equivalent of the “holy spirit”. The speaker’s remarks were made during a political rally in Bukoto West constituency on June 8, 2025.

She claimed that the voters were the “holy Spirit” in order to make them feel important but I believe this was a diversion of the sorts. The real power in this country does not lie in the hands of the Executive, the Judiciary or Parliament, it is in the hands of a powerful General fully camped in northern Uganda for reasons best known to him.

The note by the speaker was criticized by the opposition, religious leaders and the public as “blasphemous,” “deeply offensive,” and an act of extreme sycophancy. Critics accused her of deifying the President and violating Christian beliefs. In defense, the NRM argued that the remarks were not meant to be theological but rather a “figurative expression”

Despite the backlash, the speaker did not stop referring to the trio as the trinity, a word that many Christians believe is a preserve of the biblical trinity. But why would a person who portrays herself as a “staunch Catholic” make such an absurd comparison. These utterances may appear innocent on face value but are deep rooted.

But as fate would have it, her utterances paid off, we are informed that she has been endorsed for a second term by the trinity. If this claim is true which I doubt, then the NRM top leadership will have no option but to ring fence the speakership to the chagrin of in-house contenders such as Lydia Wanyoto and Persis Namuganza.

I have personally met several people with preference for Norbert Mao as next Speakers not because he is the best but a better evil. However, the Bukedean has an upper hand over Mao who thinks is he is entitled to the speakership due to his written document with Museveni and his “Acholism” where the late speaker Jacob Oulanyah hailed from.

From taking a lead in vote hunting for the ruling party, to suppressing dissent in the August house, passing oppressive laws that favour the ruling party, to weaking the opposition on the ground, reducing their numbers in parliament and fishing from the opposition etcetera, anyone other the trinity would want to have the Bukedean by his or her side.

Sadly, “God the father” detests people who love the lime light and promote divisions other than unity. “God the father” is so unpredictable and plays politics like a game of cards. He is always armed with a joker, pick twos, a master spade card and makes sure that no one uses a seven to “cut” the game prematurely as he always wants to be the only winer. That is why I believe Mao could still be in the race for the speakership.

In this country, all that one needs to share power is to sing the right song at the right time and for the right person aware that we have many powers centers all controlled by the trinity, a song with the right chorus sang for any member of the trinity is all that matters. After praising the “father”, the “son” and the “holy spirit”, the sky is the limit for triple A.

In June 2021, President Museveni promoted and appointed Gen Wilson Mbadi as the Chief of Defence Forces, the highest position in Uganda’s military. Towards the end of his tenure as CDF in March, 2024, the President signed an “instrument of delegated command of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) termed as the as the UPDF establishment 2021.

This authority was originally vested in the sitting President in his capacity as the commander in chief of the armed forces. I am tempted to believe that the UPDF Establishment was specifically designed with a plan to benefit the trinity. I want Ugandans to recall that that establishment was officially launched by Museveni on February, 17th 2024, and within one month, Mbadi was dropped and replaced by General Muhoozi Kaineruga.

Previously, it was the sitting President vested with the mandate to take major decisions but that power has been transferred to the CDF. Since then, Muhoozi has been in charge making significant but important changes in the army of course with the blessing of the other members if the trinity. This means that future Presidents may not hold the title of commander in Chief until that order is withdrawn or vacated.

For those who have been following trends in this country, you may have realized an influx of local and foreigners frequenting Gulu to have a one to one with the “holy spirit. These people range from those looking for government contracts, those who want to save or get jobs in the civil service or those seeking political appointments, artists looking for hand out among others have returned with a green light and have had their prayers answered almost instantly.

Wadada Rogers is a commentator on political, legal and social issues. wadroger@yahoo.ca