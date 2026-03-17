Museveni Hosts Ex U.S. Security Chief Michael Flynn in Entebbe for High-Level Talks on Military Cooperation and Bilateral Ties

Kampala – President Yoweri Museveni today hosted retired U.S. Lieutenant General Michael Flynn at State House Entebbe, in a high-level meeting focused on security cooperation and diplomatic relations.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba and Uganda’s Ambassador to the United States, Robina Kakonge.

President Museveni revealed the engagement through his official X account, describing it as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen ties between Uganda and the United States. Shared images showed formal discussions and a joint photo session involving both delegations.

Flynn’s Uganda Engagements

Flynn’s visit follows an earlier engagement on March 14, where he was received by Gen. Muhoozi at the Special Forces Command headquarters in Entebbe. During that meeting, Flynn commended the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) for its professionalism and role in promoting regional stability.

The engagements culminated in a private dinner at Serena Hotel Kigo, where Gen. Muhoozi described the evolving relationship as “consequential and important.”

Background and Context

Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn previously served as National Security Advisor during the first administration of Donald Trump before resigning in 2017. He later faced legal scrutiny linked to the Russia investigation but was granted a presidential pardon in 2020. Flynn currently chairs a nonprofit focused on leadership development and military education.

He is in Uganda as a private citizen and not as an official representative of the U.S. government.

The visit comes in the early months of President Trump’s second term, a period during which Uganda has been seeking to deepen military-to-military cooperation with Washington—particularly in counter-terrorism, peacekeeping in Somalia, and security operations across the Great Lakes and Horn of Africa.

Uganda remains a key contributor to African Union peacekeeping missions, including operations in Somalia, positioning itself as a strategic security partner to the United States.

Why This Meeting Matters

Analysts say the meeting signals a continued reliance on security diplomacy as a central pillar of Uganda’s foreign policy. Backchannel engagements such as this can accelerate cooperation in areas like intelligence sharing, military training, and institutional development.

For Uganda, potential gains include enhanced UPDF capacity, expanded training opportunities, and possible adoption of U.S.-style military education frameworks. Gen. Muhoozi reportedly used the meeting to highlight Uganda’s military history and its role in regional peacekeeping.

From the U.S. perspective, Uganda remains a reliable ally in countering extremism and stabilizing fragile regions—aligning with a more transactional, security-focused foreign policy approach.

So What? Implications for Uganda

Supporters within the ruling establishment argue that such engagements reinforce Uganda’s international standing and could attract investment by projecting stability backed by strong security institutions.

However, critics caution that an increased focus on military ties may overshadow governance and accountability concerns. They point to ongoing domestic challenges—including rising public debt, tightening information controls, and political tensions following the 2026 elections—as areas that require equal attention.

Opposition voices have also highlighted the contrast between high-level international engagements and the situation surrounding Robert Kyagulanyi, whose political activities remain under scrutiny amid reported security pressures.

As of now, the government has not released detailed outcomes or agreements from the meeting, and there has been no immediate statement from the U.S. Embassy in Kampala regarding Flynn’s visit.