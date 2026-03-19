Angola Moves to Replicate Uganda’s NAGRC Model in Livestock Sector Overhaul

Angola Seeks to Replicate Uganda’s NAGRC Model in Major Livestock Push

The National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Data Bank (NAGRC&DB) has concluded a four-day benchmarking visit by a high-powered delegation from the Angola Veterinary Research Institute, held from March 16 to 20, 2026.

The engagement underscores Uganda’s growing stature as a regional leader in animal genetics and reproductive technologies, with Angola moving to replicate the NAGRC&DB model following a directive from its President.

The programme began with technical sessions at the Regional Gene Bank in Entebbe, where Ugandan experts outlined the country’s National Animal Breeding and Reproduction Programmes. Presentations highlighted key interventions such as artificial insemination services, bull stud management, and the Multiple Ovulation and Embryo Transfer (MOET) programme—initiatives credited with boosting livestock productivity across the country.

The delegation also toured Kasolwe Stock Farm in Kamuli District and Nshaara Ranch in Kiruhura District. The visits provided practical insight into Uganda’s cattle breeding systems, pasture management approaches, conservation of indigenous Ankole cattle, and modern husbandry practices.

The visit concluded with hands-on MOET laboratory demonstrations, showcasing embryo collection, processing, and handling techniques. These sessions fed into bilateral discussions on areas of cooperation, including technology transfer, joint research, and capacity building.

A key outcome of the mission is Angola’s intention to model its national animal genetics system on Uganda’s framework. Officials believe the approach—combining conservation, commercial breeding, and biotechnology—offers a viable path to strengthening food security and driving growth in Angola’s livestock sector.

The engagement further strengthens ties between the two countries and reinforces NAGRC&DB’s position as a centre of excellence under the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to follow developments in this collaboration and the broader push for livestock sector transformation.