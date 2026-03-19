World Bank Bans PwC from East Africa Projects Over Fraud Scandal

World Bank Slaps 21-Month Ban on PwC in Kenya, Rwanda, Mauritius Over Fraud

The World Bank has banned global audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) from participating in its funded projects in Kenya, Rwanda and Mauritius for 21 months, in a major integrity crackdown linked to a regional energy project, say reports.

The sanctions target PwC Associates Africa Ltd (Mauritius), PwC Kenya and PwC Rwanda following investigations that uncovered collusion and fraudulent practices in the Eastern Electricity Highway Project connecting Ethiopia and Kenya.

According to the World Bank, the firms improperly obtained confidential procurement information from project officials in 2019 and used it to influence the award of consultancy contracts.

The project, valued at about $1.1 billion, was intended to strengthen regional electricity supply, reduce power costs in Kenya and enable Ethiopia to earn from electricity exports.

Investigators also found that PwC misrepresented key details during contract execution, including the qualifications and availability of experts, and failed to fully disclose subcontracting arrangements—actions classified as fraudulent under World Bank rules.

In a negotiated settlement, the firms admitted wrongdoing, resulting in a reduced debarment period. The ban renders them, along with any affiliated entities they control, ineligible to participate in World Bank-financed projects during the sanction period.

The World Bank has since directed the firms to implement strict integrity compliance measures before they can be considered for reinstatement, signalling a broader push to enforce accountability in development financing.

The decision is expected to send ripples across East Africa’s consulting and audit sector, where PwC has been a dominant player in advisory services.

Analysts say the ban could limit the firm’s access to high-value public sector and donor-funded contracts, while increasing scrutiny on consultancy firms involved in major infrastructure projects.

The case highlights growing vigilance by global lenders in safeguarding development funds and cracking down on fraud.