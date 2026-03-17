KAGENYI LUKKA: Why Anita Among Deserves to Lead Uganda’s 12th Parliament

Anita Among, a force to be reckoned with in Ugandan politics, has made a name for herself as a strong and effective leader. Born on November 17, 1973, in Bukedea district, Anita grew up with a passion for education and public service. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and a Master’s degree in Development Finance, and has worked in various roles, including as a lecturer and a banking professional.

Anita’s entry into politics was marked by her involvement with the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), where she rose through the ranks to become the party’s deputy treasurer. Her switch to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) marked a significant turning point in her career, and she has since become a key player in the party.

As the Speaker of the 11th Parliament, Anita has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, guiding the house through some of the most challenging times. She has passed numerous bills, including the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, the Emblems Bill, and the Public Order Management Amendment Bill, among others. Her ability to build consensus and push through legislation has earned her recognition as one of the most effective Speakers in Ugandan parliamentary history.

Anita’s work extends beyond the walls of Parliament. As the second national female Vice Chairperson of the NRM, she has traversed the country, campaigning for the party’s presidential candidate Yoweri Kaguta Museveni,. Her efforts have paid off, with several opposition MPs switching to the NRM, including Hajji Yusuf Nsibambi, Abdu Katuntu, Gilbert Akole, and Ojara Mapenduzi.

Anita’s leadership has also been marked by her commitment to mentoring young politicians. Having learned from the late Jacob Oulanyah, she has transferred her knowledge and skills to her deputy, Thomas Tayebwa, ensuring continuity and stability in the house.

Despite facing criticism and sanctions from the international community over the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, Anita has remained steadient, prioritizing the will of the Ugandan people. Her resilience and determination have earned her respect and admiration from colleagues and constituents alike.

As Uganda prepares for the 12th Parliament, Anita Among’s credentials and experience make her the ideal candidate to lead the house. Her proven track record, combined with her passion for public service, make her the perfect fit to continue driving Uganda’s development agenda.

Some of the notable bills passed during her tenure include:

– Anti-Homosexuality Bill

– Emblems Bill

– Public Order Management Amendment Bill

– National Social Security Fund Amendment Bill

– Uganda Wildlife Bill

– National Environment Management Authority Bill

– National Forestry and Tree Planting Bill

Anita Among’s leadership has been a breath of fresh air in Ugandan politics. Her commitment to serving the people, coupled with her exceptional leadership skills, make her the perfect candidate to lead Uganda’s 12th Parliament.

As the country looks to the future, Anita Among is poised to take the reins and continue driving Uganda’s development agenda forward. With her at the helm, Ugandans can expect a parliament that is effective, efficient, and responsive to the needs of the people.

On the continental stage, Anita has also made significant contributions, serving as an executive member of the Inter Parliamentary Union and advocating for African interests on the global stage. Her leadership has been recognized by regional bodies, and she has played a key role in promoting regional integration and cooperation. Her experience and expertise will be invaluable in shaping Uganda’s position on key continental issues, such as trade, security, and sustainable development.

The writer is the deputy RCC Kampala city -Kawempe Division