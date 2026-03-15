Community NewsConversations withPolitics

Rogers Bulegeya: The NRM Strategist Turning Masaka Into Museveni’s Stronghold

Our CorrespondentBrian Mugenyi
Our Correspondent
Brian Mugenyi

Determination, Courage and Patriotism Driving NRM’s Golden Son Bulegeya to Serve President Museveni’s Government, writes Brian Mugenyi

Contents
Inspired by MuseveniA Unifying FigureMuseveni’s Vote of ConfidenceYouth Mobilisation at the CentreA Legacy of ServiceBeyond PoliticsLooking Ahead

MASAKA – In the often turbulent political terrain of Greater Masaka, one name has increasingly become synonymous with resilience, mobilisation and loyalty to the ruling party: Rogers Bulegeya.

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Masaka City chairman and former Youth League leader has steadily built a reputation as one of the ruling party’s most energetic mobilisers in a region historically considered an opposition stronghold.

For Bulegeya, politics is not merely about holding office—it is about service, determination and patriotism.

Supporters say these traits have helped him rally youth and grassroots supporters behind President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, whose leadership they credit for restoring peace and driving economic development in Uganda since 1986.

Inspired by Museveni

Bulegeya often credits his political inspiration to President Museveni, whom he describes as a mentor and guiding force.

According to him, the President’s teachings on leadership, patriotism and discipline have shaped his approach to politics and public service.

As Uganda headed toward the decisive stages of the 2026 general elections—where Museveni secured a seventh term with 71 percent of the vote—Bulegeya intensified mobilisation efforts in Masaka City and the wider region.

Observers say his influence has helped the NRM regain visibility in areas that previously leaned heavily toward the opposition.

Today, it is not unusual to see NRM supporters openly wearing party T-shirts, blowing vuvuzelas and carrying portraits of Museveni through Masaka’s streets—scenes that were rare only a few years ago.

A Unifying Figure

Bulegeya’s supporters say one of his biggest strengths is his ability to work across political divides.

Despite being a staunch NRM leader, he has built relationships with people from different political backgrounds, encouraging dialogue and cooperation rather than confrontation.

That approach, insiders say, has helped draw several former opposition supporters toward the NRM.

Guided by senior figures within the party—including NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong’s office and local party leaders such as Hajjat Sarah Kiyimba of Brovad Hotel and businessman Benon Mugarura—Bulegeya has emerged as a rising figure within the party’s grassroots structures.

Museveni’s Vote of Confidence

On March 11, 2026, during a stopover at State Lodge Kizungu in Masaka City, President Museveni publicly acknowledged Bulegeya’s leadership.

Addressing party supporters, Museveni encouraged them to channel their concerns through Bulegeya.

“Calm down. For all your problems, address them to me through your leader Mr Bulegeya,” the President told supporters during the interaction.

The statement was widely interpreted by local NRM supporters as a sign of trust and recognition of Bulegeya’s mobilization role in the region.

Youth Mobilisation at the Centre

For more than two decades, Bulegeya has focused on youth mobilisation and empowerment.

Through SACCO initiatives and community development programmes, he has encouraged young people to form savings groups and start businesses rather than relying solely on political patronage.

“We have been rallying youths to work together, form SACCOs and start their own businesses,” Bulegeya said in a recent interview.

Under the Masaka Youths SACCO umbrella, members have reportedly saved close to Shs50 million, with plans to raise up to Shs400 million to finance larger youth-led projects.

A Legacy of Service

Born to the late Emmanuel Bulegeya and Rebecca Nabunja of Masaka City, Rogers Bulegeya says his leadership values were heavily influenced by his father.

His father, a respected human rights activist in the region, was recognised by the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, for his community service.

Bulegeya, a born-again Christian affiliated with Liberty Church in Masaka, says faith and discipline have remained central to his leadership philosophy.

Inside his office hang portraits of both President Museveni and the Kabaka of Buganda—symbols, he says, of the dual inspiration that guides his public service.

Beyond Politics

Away from political mobilisation, Bulegeya is also involved in business and social initiatives.

He runs R&R Services Limited, a company dealing in manufacturing and supplies, and is associated with ER Harvard Associates, an advocacy consultancy that handles land and social affairs.

He is also the founder of Women for Better Life, an initiative aimed at empowering women through skills development, water and sanitation projects and sports programmes in the Masaka region.

Bulegeya hopes the initiative can eventually work closely with First Lady and Education Minister Janet Museveni.

Looking Ahead

Despite the challenges that come with grassroots politics—including funding constraints and internal party rivalries—Bulegeya remains optimistic about the future.

He believes youth empowerment and economic initiatives will play a key role in strengthening the NRM’s support base.

“Politics is tough,” he says. “It requires commitment, perseverance and sacrifice. But when you serve people genuinely, they see the difference.”

For many within the NRM ranks in Greater Masaka, Rogers Bulegeya represents a new generation of party leaders—determined, energetic and deeply loyal to President Museveni’s political vision.


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByBrian Mugenyi
Follow:
Brian Mugenyi is a Ugandan Journalist who has worked with different Media Organizations in Uganda such as Nation Media Group and Watchdog Uganda with a bias in Explanatory reporting, Sports and feature writing. In 2018, he emerged the 1st runners up in the Regional Sports Journalist of the year awards organized by Sports Journalists Choice Awards. He has featured on different radio shows such as Akaati kebyemizannyo and Eriiso Lyebyemizannyo on CBS FM, Star FM and Radio Sapiencia as a Sports analyst and football commentator. You can reach him via Email: mugenyijj@gmail.com or Telephone: +256 775 846 606/ +256752469758
Previous Article Muwema Must Take the Straight Road: Pay Rent Dues in Full and Stop Taking Legal Corners

Editor's Pick

Community NewsConversations withPolitics

Rogers Bulegeya: The NRM Strategist Turning Masaka Into Museveni’s Stronghold

Determination, Courage and Patriotism Driving NRM’s Golden Son Bulegeya to Serve President…

By
Our Correspondent
Brian Mugenyi
6 Min Read
Op-EdPolitics

MATHIAS LUTWAMA: Amazing lessons on President Museveni 

Our times, being enriched with a trichotomy of ideas, we shall be…

2 Min Read
Op-EdPolitics

WADADA ROGERS: Understanding Mukasa Mbidde’s claim that Museveni is “just a symbol” and no longer fully in control of Uganda’s top leadership

Doubts regarding whether or not Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni is still fully…

9 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 743 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4361 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

Rogers Bulegeya: The NRM Strategist Turning Masaka Into Museveni’s Stronghold

Determination, Courage and Patriotism Driving NRM’s Golden Son Bulegeya to…