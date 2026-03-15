Rogers Bulegeya: The NRM Strategist Turning Masaka Into Museveni’s Stronghold

Determination, Courage and Patriotism Driving NRM’s Golden Son Bulegeya to Serve President Museveni’s Government, writes Brian Mugenyi

MASAKA – In the often turbulent political terrain of Greater Masaka, one name has increasingly become synonymous with resilience, mobilisation and loyalty to the ruling party: Rogers Bulegeya.

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Masaka City chairman and former Youth League leader has steadily built a reputation as one of the ruling party’s most energetic mobilisers in a region historically considered an opposition stronghold.

For Bulegeya, politics is not merely about holding office—it is about service, determination and patriotism.

Supporters say these traits have helped him rally youth and grassroots supporters behind President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, whose leadership they credit for restoring peace and driving economic development in Uganda since 1986.

Inspired by Museveni

Bulegeya often credits his political inspiration to President Museveni, whom he describes as a mentor and guiding force.

According to him, the President’s teachings on leadership, patriotism and discipline have shaped his approach to politics and public service.

As Uganda headed toward the decisive stages of the 2026 general elections—where Museveni secured a seventh term with 71 percent of the vote—Bulegeya intensified mobilisation efforts in Masaka City and the wider region.

Observers say his influence has helped the NRM regain visibility in areas that previously leaned heavily toward the opposition.

Today, it is not unusual to see NRM supporters openly wearing party T-shirts, blowing vuvuzelas and carrying portraits of Museveni through Masaka’s streets—scenes that were rare only a few years ago.

A Unifying Figure

Bulegeya’s supporters say one of his biggest strengths is his ability to work across political divides.

Despite being a staunch NRM leader, he has built relationships with people from different political backgrounds, encouraging dialogue and cooperation rather than confrontation.

That approach, insiders say, has helped draw several former opposition supporters toward the NRM.

Guided by senior figures within the party—including NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong’s office and local party leaders such as Hajjat Sarah Kiyimba of Brovad Hotel and businessman Benon Mugarura—Bulegeya has emerged as a rising figure within the party’s grassroots structures.

Museveni’s Vote of Confidence

On March 11, 2026, during a stopover at State Lodge Kizungu in Masaka City, President Museveni publicly acknowledged Bulegeya’s leadership.

Addressing party supporters, Museveni encouraged them to channel their concerns through Bulegeya.

“Calm down. For all your problems, address them to me through your leader Mr Bulegeya,” the President told supporters during the interaction.

The statement was widely interpreted by local NRM supporters as a sign of trust and recognition of Bulegeya’s mobilization role in the region.

Youth Mobilisation at the Centre

For more than two decades, Bulegeya has focused on youth mobilisation and empowerment.

Through SACCO initiatives and community development programmes, he has encouraged young people to form savings groups and start businesses rather than relying solely on political patronage.

“We have been rallying youths to work together, form SACCOs and start their own businesses,” Bulegeya said in a recent interview.

Under the Masaka Youths SACCO umbrella, members have reportedly saved close to Shs50 million, with plans to raise up to Shs400 million to finance larger youth-led projects.

A Legacy of Service

Born to the late Emmanuel Bulegeya and Rebecca Nabunja of Masaka City, Rogers Bulegeya says his leadership values were heavily influenced by his father.

His father, a respected human rights activist in the region, was recognised by the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, for his community service.

Bulegeya, a born-again Christian affiliated with Liberty Church in Masaka, says faith and discipline have remained central to his leadership philosophy.

Inside his office hang portraits of both President Museveni and the Kabaka of Buganda—symbols, he says, of the dual inspiration that guides his public service.

Beyond Politics

Away from political mobilisation, Bulegeya is also involved in business and social initiatives.

He runs R&R Services Limited, a company dealing in manufacturing and supplies, and is associated with ER Harvard Associates, an advocacy consultancy that handles land and social affairs.

He is also the founder of Women for Better Life, an initiative aimed at empowering women through skills development, water and sanitation projects and sports programmes in the Masaka region.

Bulegeya hopes the initiative can eventually work closely with First Lady and Education Minister Janet Museveni.

Looking Ahead

Despite the challenges that come with grassroots politics—including funding constraints and internal party rivalries—Bulegeya remains optimistic about the future.

He believes youth empowerment and economic initiatives will play a key role in strengthening the NRM’s support base.

“Politics is tough,” he says. “It requires commitment, perseverance and sacrifice. But when you serve people genuinely, they see the difference.”

For many within the NRM ranks in Greater Masaka, Rogers Bulegeya represents a new generation of party leaders—determined, energetic and deeply loyal to President Museveni’s political vision.