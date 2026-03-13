Dutch Missionary Famke ‘Nakimuli’ Wildeman Dies Suddenly in Mukono at 48

Mukono, Uganda – The Ugandan and Dutch communities are mourning the sudden death of Dutch missionary Famke “Nakimuli” Wildeman, founder of the charity organisation Signs of Hope, who passed away on March 12, 2026, after reportedly developing breathing complications linked to pneumonia.

Wildeman, 48, had reportedly complained of breathing difficulties a day earlier before her condition deteriorated rapidly. Friends, colleagues and members of the church community gathered for an evening vigil at the Oketcho family home in Mukono following news of her passing.

Originally from the Netherlands and trained as a professional Dutch Sign Language interpreter, Wildeman moved to Uganda around 2017 as a missionary. Over time, she immersed herself deeply in Ugandan culture and community life, adopting the Luganda name “Nakimuli,” meaning “flower,” and embracing local customs.

Friends say she often described Uganda’s lively atmosphere as “kavuyo,” a word she used affectionately to refer to the country’s vibrant and unpredictable energy.

Lawyer and activist Godwin Toko, who recently met her, described her as a warm and passionate individual who quickly connected with Ugandans.

“She introduced herself as ‘Nakimuli’, and we immediately connected. She loved our friendly Ugandans, the weather and the people. She gave hope to many,” Toko said.

Through her organisation Signs of Hope, Wildeman dedicated much of her work to supporting deaf and special-needs children. The foundation focused on sign language education, sponsorship of school fees and remedial teaching for learners with hearing impairments.

Working closely with her Ugandan colleague Dorothy at the Hand in Hand Uganda Special Needs Education Centre in Mukono, Wildeman helped expand literacy and vocabulary among deaf pupils using visual teaching materials she personally developed. In 2024 alone, the programme supported at least 15 children individually.

The centre currently serves about 120 pupils, the majority of whom are deaf.

Before her work in Mukono, Wildeman also taught at the Uganda School for the Deaf in Ntinda alongside Dorothy, where they sponsored the education of 28 children from disadvantaged families.

In 2022, she announced plans to establish a dedicated boarding school for deaf and vulnerable children on land acquired in Mukono. The project envisioned a fully equipped campus with classrooms, dormitories, a dining hall, gardens and sports facilities.

According to her earlier plans, the school was expected to begin with about 30 pupils and eventually accommodate up to 140 learners, addressing the challenges many families face in supporting children with disabilities.

Wildeman often highlighted the economic realities affecting many families in rural Uganda.

“Some parents earn less than one euro a day. They have to work just to survive,” she once noted while explaining the motivation behind the project.

Construction activities, including drilling a water source on the land, continued into 2025 as part of preparations for the school.

Beyond her charity work, Wildeman was an active member of Watoto Church, where she regularly volunteered in Mukono and Bweyogerere congregations. Church members remember her for her warm personality, constant smile and willingness to help others.

“She had the heartiest hug and the warmest smile,” one church member wrote in tribute.

The Uganda National Association of Sign Language Interpreters also recognised her contribution to the development and promotion of sign language interpretation in Uganda.

Tributes have continued to pour in on social media from colleagues, students and members of the wider community who say her work changed many lives.

Wildeman’s legacy remains closely tied to the children and communities she served, particularly in Mukono where she spent much of her missionary work.

Friends and colleagues say efforts are underway to ensure the continuation of her initiatives, including the planned special-needs school she had envisioned.

Famke “Nakimuli” Wildeman is survived by her extended family and the many Ugandan children and communities whose lives she touched during her years of service.