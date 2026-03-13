UNEB releases 2025 UACE results, female candidates outperform male counterparts

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has today released the 2025 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) exam results.

The event was officiated by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni at State Lodge, Nakasero.

The UNEB Executive Director, Mr. Dan Odongo said a total of 166,400 candidates registered for the 2025 UACE examination, compared to 141,996 candidates in 2024, representing an increase of 24,404 candidates (17.2%).

Of those registered, Mr. Odongo noted that 72,764 (43.7%) were females and 93,636 (56.3%) were males.

“The number of examination centres for UACE increased by 197 (8.7%), from 2,255 in 2024 to 2,452 in 2025.

The number of candidates who appeared for the examination was 165,172, compared to 140,884 in 2024, reflecting an increase of 24,288 candidates (17.2%). Of those who sat the examination, 72,374 (43.8%) were females and 92,798 (56.2%) were males,” he said.

“At this level, the number of female candidates has consistently remained significantly lower than that of male candidates.”

Mr. Odongo also revealed that proportionally, female candidates outperformed their male counterparts at the principal level pass (A–E) in most Humanities subjects, as well as in Mathematics, Physics, General Paper, Subsidiary Mathematics, and Subsidiary ICT.

“However, at the top level of A passes, male candidates scored higher than females in Mathematics and Sciences.

Female entries in Sciences and Mathematics remain lower than those of males, reflecting the overall trend of fewer female candidates compared to males.”

Prof. Celestino Obua, UNEB Chairperson said this year, the board assessed a total of 1,402,434 candidates for certification across the three national examinations.

“Primary Leaving Examination (PLE), Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE), and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE). This represents an increase from 1,294,731 candidates in 2024,” he said.

“Specifically, UACE candidature increased by 17.2%, rising from 141,996 candidates in 2024 to 166,400 in 2025, as will be detailed in the Release Statement.”

He further noted that the board continues to observe sustained growth in candidature at the UACE level, reflecting expanded access to post-O’ Level education and growing public confidence in the credibility of national assessments.

“As candidature expands, the board remains mindful of its responsibility to safeguard standards, ensure comparability over time, and maintain fairness in assessment,” Prof. Obua stated.

“While statistical fluctuations may arise as the candidate population widens, the integrity of grading standards has been maintained. Additionally, the proportion of candidates who registered but did not sit for the examinations has continued to decline, signaling improved completion rates and strengthened supervision at the school level.”

Prof. Obua also disclosed that female candidates have continued to perform commendably better than their male counterparts, maintaining stronger performance grades at several subject levels in the Humanities and demonstrating lower overall failure proportions.

“This trend affirms the positive impact of continued investment in girl-child education.However, subject clustering remains gendered, with a higher concentration of female candidates in the Humanities than in the Sciences. The Board observes that broader participation of both male and female candidates in Science subjects will enhance equity and balance across future professional fields.”