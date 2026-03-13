MARCH 13, 2026: EAST AFRICA SECURITY & POLITICAL INTELLIGENCE BRIEF: Regional Stability Watch: Security, Politics and Strategic Developments

Uganda: Museveni Intensifies Political Consultations Ahead of Electoral Reforms

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has intensified consultations with senior leaders of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) as discussions on electoral reforms and internal party organization gain momentum. Political insiders say the meetings are aimed at strengthening grassroots structures while addressing internal disagreements that emerged during recent party primaries and local political contests. Observers note that Museveni has increasingly emphasized the importance of maintaining discipline and unity within the ruling party. The consultations also focus on improving mobilization through government poverty alleviation programs such as the Parish Development Model. Analysts believe the discussions could shape the party’s broader political strategy as Uganda continues to experience a dynamic and increasingly competitive political environment.

Rwanda: Kigali Expands Regional Security Cooperation

The government of Rwanda has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening regional security cooperation with neighboring countries as tensions continue to affect parts of the Great Lakes Region. Officials in Kigali say intelligence sharing and coordinated security operations remain essential in countering armed groups operating along border areas. Rwanda has also emphasized the importance of regional diplomatic engagement in addressing long-standing security concerns in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. Security analysts note that Rwanda continues to prioritize border surveillance and counter-insurgency preparedness as instability in the region evolves. The government maintains that stability and economic development across the Great Lakes region depend on sustained cooperation between regional governments and international partners.

Kenya: Ruto Administration Faces Growing Opposition Pressure

Political pressure on the administration of President William Ruto has intensified following renewed criticism from opposition leaders over economic management and governance reforms. Leaders aligned with opposition figure the late Raila Odinga have called for broader national dialogue on the rising cost of living and electoral reforms. The political tensions come amid ongoing debates in the Parliament of Kenya over fiscal policies and government spending priorities. Analysts say Kenya’s political environment remains polarized, with both government and opposition factions mobilizing supporters ahead of future political contests. Despite the tensions, security agencies report that the situation remains largely stable, although authorities continue to monitor potential protest activity in major urban centers including Nairobi.

Tanzania: Government Strengthens Security Along Northern Borders

Authorities in Tanzania have increased security deployments along sections of the northern border amid regional concerns related to cross-border crime and migration flows. Officials under President Samia Suluhu Hassan say the operations are designed to improve border monitoring and prevent trafficking networks from exploiting porous border areas. Security agencies have intensified patrols and surveillance operations in collaboration with local authorities. Analysts say Tanzania continues to emphasize stability and internal security as key pillars of its governance agenda. The government has also expanded cooperation with neighboring states to combat smuggling, wildlife trafficking, and other transnational criminal activities that affect regional economic security.

DRC: Fighting Continues in Eastern Congo as Diplomatic Efforts Intensify

Armed clashes continue in parts of eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, particularly in areas of North Kivu Province, where government forces have been battling rebel groups including the M23 rebel group. The conflict has displaced thousands of civilians and raised humanitarian concerns across the region. Regional leaders under the East African Community and African Union frameworks continue diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring stability and facilitating dialogue between the parties involved. Security analysts say the situation remains volatile despite ongoing negotiations. The conflict in eastern Congo continues to have significant implications for regional security, trade routes, and humanitarian operations across the Great Lakes region.

South Sudan: Peace Implementation Faces Renewed Challenges

Implementation of the peace agreement in South Sudan continues to face challenges as political leaders work to finalize key transitional governance arrangements. President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar remain central figures in negotiations aimed at stabilizing the fragile coalition government. International observers say delays in security sector reforms and political restructuring have slowed progress toward lasting peace. The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) continues to facilitate dialogue between the rival factions. Analysts warn that prolonged delays in implementing the peace roadmap could undermine stability and increase the risk of renewed tensions in the world’s youngest nation.

Somalia: Counter-Terrorism Operations Target Al-Shabaab Networks

Security forces in Somalia have intensified counter-terrorism operations targeting militant networks linked to Al-Shabaab. The operations, supported by international partners, aim to dismantle insurgent strongholds in rural areas and disrupt financial networks that sustain militant activities. Officials say recent offensives have led to the capture of strategic territories previously controlled by insurgents. However, analysts caution that the militant group retains the capability to launch asymmetric attacks, particularly in urban areas such as Mogadishu. Somalia’s government continues to emphasize the importance of sustained military pressure combined with political stabilization efforts to weaken extremist networks across the country.

Regional Outlook: Security Cooperation Increasing Across East Africa

Security cooperation among East African states has increased significantly as governments respond to shared challenges including terrorism, armed insurgencies, and cross-border crime. Regional frameworks under the East African Community and the African Union continue to facilitate intelligence sharing and coordinated operations. Analysts say the evolving security environment has pushed governments to adopt more collaborative strategies, particularly in border management and counter-terrorism. Increased diplomatic engagement between regional leaders also reflects recognition that security threats often transcend national boundaries. Observers believe stronger institutional cooperation will remain essential in maintaining stability and supporting economic integration efforts across East Africa.