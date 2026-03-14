NSPC Launches Mental Health Sessions for Staff, Urges Families to Rethink Youth Mental wellness 

State House’s National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps (NSPC) has launched mental health awareness lessons for its staff in a move aimed at promoting wellbeing and addressing the growing mental health challenges among the Ugandan youth.

Speaking during the first session today, the Commissioner- NSPC, Ms. Hellen Seku urged families across Uganda to stop attributing children’s struggles to witchcraft and instead recognize mental health as a serious issue that requires proper attention and support.

Ms. Seku noted that many young people are silently battling mental health conditions and that society must confront the problem with openness and understanding.

“Families should stop thinking that when their children face challenges, it is because they have been bewitched. Many of our youth are affected by mental health conditions and as a nation we must address this issue seriously,” she said.

She also commended the staff of the NSPC for participating in the awareness session, emphasizing that such engagements are important in building supportive workplaces.

“I thank my staff for participating in this activity today. Let this be a lesson to other organizations to encourage their staff to take part in mental health lessons and discussions. It is the only way we can understand the wellbeing of those we lead and what they are going through,” Ms. Seku added.

Mental health experts say the initiative comes at a time when mental health disorders among youth are becoming increasingly common.

According to Ms. Florence Namyaalo, a Psychiatric Clinical and Public Health Officer with the Transcultural Psychosocial Organization Uganda, the problem is both national and global.

Ms. Namyaalo explained that worldwide, between 15 and 20 percent of young people experience mental health challenges.

“In Uganda, the situation is particularly worrying,” she said.

A recent report by the Ministry of Health-Uganda, indicates that about 191,000 youth in the Buganda sub-region are living with mental health conditions, with urban areas such as Kampala recording higher cases compared to other parts of the country.

Health professionals attribute the rise in mental health problems to several factors, including unemployment, family conflicts and relationship challenges.

Many young people, Ms. Namyaalo noted, resort to alcohol, marijuana, cigarettes and khat in an attempt to cope with stress.

“Everyone is at risk, and it is okay not to be okay,” she said, urging young people to seek support and avoid harmful coping mechanisms.

Experts recommend simple steps to protect mental wellbeing, including getting adequate sleep, maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in regular exercise and seeking support from family, friends or community groups.

Ms. Namyaalo encouraged young people experiencing distress to speak up and seek professional help when necessary, noting that early intervention can prevent more severe mental health outcomes.

She also called on communities, institutions and organizations to play a greater role in identifying individuals who may be struggling and encouraging them to prioritize their wellbeing.

“When the people around us are healthy and supported, we all live better lives,” she said.