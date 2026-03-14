President Museveni praises Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo’s distinguished service at grand homecoming in Gulu

A cross-section of national leaders, cultural and religious figures, family members, friends, and wananchi gathered at Kaunda Grounds in Gulu City today for a homecoming ceremony held in honour of His Lordship Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo, the retired Chief Justice of the Republic of Uganda.

The event celebrated his distinguished service to the nation and his significant contributions to the administration of justice.

The ceremony brought together leaders from across the country as well as members of the public who paid tribute to the former Chief Justice for his commitment to the rule of law, integrity in public service, and efforts toward national unity and reconciliation.

In his address, His Excellency the President of the Republic of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, congratulated Chief Justice Emeritus Owiny-Dollo on the recognition accorded to him by his community, describing the honour as a fitting celebration of integrity, dedication, and patriotism.

President Museveni commended the people of Acholi for recognizing leaders who have contributed to building strong national institutions and promoting peace and unity across Uganda.

The President particularly thanked Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo for three key contributions. First, he praised his integrity in public service, noting that despite persistent concerns about corruption in some sectors, he had never heard Owiny-Dollo associated with corrupt practices.

Second, he recognized his contribution to strengthening Uganda’s judiciary, especially his support for the expansion of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms—an approach the President has long advocated to ease court congestion and improve access to justice. Third, the President commended Owiny-Dollo’s role in promoting unity and reconciliation in Northern Uganda, particularly during the region’s recovery after years of conflict.

President Museveni also used the occasion to highlight the importance of economic transformation through household participation in productive activities. He emphasized the government’s strategy of promoting small-scale enterprises that are suitable for households with limited land, including poultry for egg production, dairy farming, coffee growing, fruit cultivation, fish farming, and other high-value agricultural enterprises.

The President explained that the strategy focuses on intensive agriculture rather than extensive farming, noting that crops such as cotton, maize, sugarcane, and rubber require large land holdings and are therefore less suitable for smallholder households.

He further stressed the importance of producing for markets, cautioning against encouraging farmers to produce commodities without assured demand. The President noted that Uganda must take advantage of expanding markets within the East African region and across the African continent, while guiding farmers toward enterprises that guarantee sustainable income.

President Museveni observed that Uganda’s economic transformation will largely be driven by millions of small-scale producers working collectively across the country. He cited examples from regions such as Masaka, where smallholder farmers have significantly increased production of commodities such as coffee and milk.

According to the President, empowering small producers ensures that more households earn income and participate directly in national development.

Before inviting the President to address the gathering, Chief Justice Emeritus Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo expressed his profound gratitude to H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for attending the ceremony and for his longstanding support to Northern Uganda.

He thanked the President for the role he played in restoring peace and stability in the region after years of conflict, noting that this peace had enabled communities to rebuild their lives, pursue education, and strengthen institutions.

Looking ahead, Owiny-Dollo announced that his next major focus would be championing community revival and wealth creation across the Acholi sub-region, noting that decades of conflict had left many households economically disadvantaged. He called on communities to move beyond the rhetoric of past conflicts and instead focus on rebuilding their livelihoods through productive economic activities.

The retired Chief Justice emphasized the need for people-centered wealth creation initiatives, including the productive use of large expanses of idle land and the adoption of mechanized agriculture led by communities themselves. He noted that ongoing efforts supported by Operation Wealth Creation, under the leadership of Gen. (Rtd) Salim Saleh, had already begun supporting agricultural mechanization in the region.

Owiny-Dollo also proposed the establishment of an irrigation scheme at Agoro to enhance agricultural productivity and urged government to review the impact of socio-economic empowerment funds that have been injected into Northern Uganda over the years to ensure they are achieving their intended outcomes.

He further called on leaders across Acholi—including political, cultural, and community leaders—to take responsibility for driving socio-economic transformation in their respective areas. He suggested that local by-laws could help encourage households to actively participate in wealth creation initiatives.

In remarks delivered on behalf of the Chief Justice Flavian Zeija, the Hon. Principal Judge Jane Frances Abodo thanked Owiny-Dollo for his distinguished service to the country and his steadfast commitment to strengthening Uganda’s justice system. He commended his dedication to upholding the rule of law, promoting integrity within the judiciary, and inspiring public confidence in the administration of justice.

Speakers at the event also praised Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo for his integrity and leadership, noting that throughout his career he has remained committed to fairness, justice, and service to the nation.

They particularly highlighted his role in promoting unity and reconciliation in Northern Uganda during the country’s recovery from years of conflict.

The ceremony featured traditional Acholi cultural performances, prayers, and tributes from leaders and community members, reflecting the deep respect and appreciation the community holds for the former Chief Justice and his contributions to national development.

President Museveni concluded by encouraging leaders and communities across the country to continue working together to strengthen institutions, promote unity, and accelerate Uganda’s socio-economic transformation.