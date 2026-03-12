NewsPoliticsVoices

Rakai RDC Sarah Kiyimba Takes on Land Grabbers, Eyes Bigger Role in Yoweri Kaguta Museveni's Next Government

Meet Sarah Kiyimba: Rakai RDC Taking on Land Grabbers, Eyeing Bigger Role in Museveni’s Government

RAKAI — In a region long plagued by bitter land wrangles and fraud, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Rakai, Sarah Kiyimba, has emerged as one of the most vocal government officials confronting land grabbers while positioning herself as a rising political figure within the ruling establishment.

Serving as the presidential representative in Rakai since 2021, Kiyimba says her tenure has been defined by a relentless campaign against land fraudsters and corrupt officials accused of dispossessing vulnerable residents.

“Land grabbing is one of the biggest injustices our people face,” Kiyimba told Watchdog Uganda in an interview. “I have always made it clear that as long as I serve in the Office of the President, I will fight anyone involved in grabbing people’s land.”

Kiyimba works under the Office of the President as the RDC for Rakai District, representing the government of Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at the district level.

From Humble Roots to Public Service

Described by colleagues as calm but firm in her leadership style, Kiyimba traces her motivation for public service to a desire to improve service delivery and protect vulnerable communities.

Her background is also closely linked to the Greater Masaka business community. She is a daughter of businesswoman Hajjat Sarah Kiyimba of the well-known Hotel Brovad and a sister to businessman Rashid Kiyimba, associated with Brovad Sand Lodges in Kalangala District.

Despite her family connections in business, Kiyimba says her focus remains on public service.

During a recent engagement with district leaders at the State Lodge in Kizungu, Masaka, she joined other officials in receiving President Museveni and later took photographs with the long-serving leader, whom she described as a “freedom fighter and a father figure to many Ugandans.”

Fighting Land Wrangles

Rakai District has historically been one of the areas in southern Uganda most affected by land disputes, often leading to violence, displacement and prolonged court battles.

According to Kiyimba, when she assumed office, land conflicts had reached alarming levels.

“I found Rakai in a difficult situation. Many residents had lost their land titles to fraudsters and land grabbing was rampant,” she said. “We decided to prioritise field work and community engagement to address the problem.”

Her office has worked alongside security agencies to investigate fraudulent land transactions, with several suspects reportedly arrested and prosecuted.

Kiyimba says mediation between families and communities has also helped restore some disputed land to rightful owners.

“We have seen people regain possession of their land again. It has not been easy, but the progress is visible,” she said.

Mobilisation and Political Ambition

Beyond her administrative role, Kiyimba is also an active mobiliser for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

She previously contested for the Nyendo–Mukungwe parliamentary seat in the 2021 general elections but lost the race. However, she remained active in government mobilisation efforts across the Greater Masaka region.

Kiyimba has also been involved in mobilisation activities associated with the Patriotic League of Uganda, a civic movement linked to supporters of Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Political observers in the region say her growing visibility in mobilisation and governance issues has raised speculation that she could be positioning herself for a bigger role in government in the future.

Indeed, Kiyimba herself does not rule out the possibility of serving at a higher level.

“Every leader hopes to serve their country in bigger capacities,” she said. “For me, leadership is about delivering services to the people.”

Advocating Government Programs

Kiyimba is also a strong advocate for government development initiatives such as Emyooga Programme and Operation Wealth Creation, which she says have improved livelihoods in rural communities.

She argues that increased government investment in social services — including schools, water supply and electricity — would further transform the region.

“We still need more government-aided schools, rural electrification and access to clean water,” she said. “When people have these services, their lives improve and communities develop.”

Looking Ahead

Kiyimba believes that land justice, economic empowerment and unity remain the key pillars for development in Rakai and the wider Greater Masaka region.

She also insists that political differences should not stop communities from benefiting from government programs.

“As leaders we must unite people and ensure they access services from government regardless of their political affiliations,” she said.

With her strong stance against land grabbing and growing political visibility, observers say Kiyimba could become an influential figure in southern Uganda’s political landscape — especially if her ambitions for higher office materialise in the coming years.

For now, however, she says her focus remains on serving the people of Rakai.

“Leadership is about results,” Kiyimba said. “My duty is to represent the President and ensure our people receive the services they deserve.”


