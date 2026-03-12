Tayebwa Under Pressure: Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa Admits Owino Market Land Deal as Demolition Mystery Widens

Tayebwa Admits Once Owning Owino Market Land, Says He Surrendered It to KCCA Before Demolition Controversy

Kampala, Uganda — The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has broken his silence over the controversial demolition of structures at St. Balikuddembe Market—popularly known as Owino—admitting that he once held a lease on part of the contested Nakivubo land but insisting he relinquished the property years before the recent destruction that left vendors counting losses.

In a late-night statement posted on X on Thursday, March 12, Tayebwa acknowledged that one of the affected plots was at some point registered in his name. However, he said the land was acquired through legal channels in 2018, long before he rose to the powerful position of Deputy Speaker.

According to him, the land was later requested by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) for what he described as “strategic activities and public purposes.” Tayebwa claims the authority compensated him and took back possession of the land around 2023.

“I no longer own the said land and hold no interest whatsoever in it,” Tayebwa stated. “There is absolutely no basis for me to evict anyone or participate in any demolition. I sympathize with those affected but I have no connection to the demolition that occurred that night.”

Questions Persist

Despite the Deputy Speaker’s clarification, the controversy has continued to swirl online and within political circles, with critics questioning the status of the land ownership.

Documents circulating widely on social media—purportedly registry extracts and encumbrance records—appear to still list Tayebwa as the leaseholder of the disputed plot. The documents have fuelled speculation and demands for proof that the land was indeed surrendered and transferred back to the authorities.

Some social media commentators have also linked the land dispute to other influential figures, including Kampala Minister Minsa Kabanda and businessman Hamis Kiggundu, though none of the individuals has been formally implicated in the demolition.

Critics argue that if the land was compensated and repossessed by KCCA in 2023, updated land registry records should clearly reflect the transfer.

Midnight Demolition

The controversy stems from the dramatic events of March 7, when bulldozers reportedly arrived late at night and demolished several structures along the Nakivubo Channel near Ssebaana Road, within the sprawling Owino market complex.

The demolition, which occurred around 10pm, caught traders by surprise and left several stalls destroyed. Vendors woke up to rubble, with many accusing powerful interests of orchestrating a covert land grab.

Officials from Kampala Capital City Authority quickly distanced themselves from the operation. The authority’s Executive Director, Sharifah Buzeki, reportedly rushed to the scene shortly after the incident and condemned the demolition as illegal and reckless, saying it had not been authorised by the city authority.

Police later arrested several individuals linked to the operation, including machine operators. Reports indicate that two to four suspects were arraigned before court and released on bail of Shs300,000 each as investigations continue.

However, the identity of those who ordered or financed the demolition remains unclear.

A Corridor of Controversies

The Nakivubo corridor has long been the centre of land disputes, infrastructure battles, and redevelopment controversies. The area has previously been linked to disputes involving the redevelopment of nearby facilities and land around the busy market zone.

St. Balikuddembe Market remains Uganda’s largest open-air trading hub, employing tens of thousands of vendors and serving millions of customers from across the country.

For many traders, the demolition represents yet another episode in a long history of uncertainty over market land ownership and redevelopment plans.

Calls for Transparency

The controversy has sparked calls for a transparent investigation into the incident and the ownership status of the disputed land.

Observers say only a clear explanation from land authorities, supported by official records, can restore public confidence and resolve the growing speculation.

Institutions such as the Inspectorate of Government and the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development are now being urged to establish the facts surrounding the land ownership and the circumstances under which the demolition occurred.

For the traders of Owino, however, the immediate concern is more practical: rebuilding their businesses and recovering from the losses incurred during the unexpected nighttime operation.

As investigations continue, the question remains unanswered—who exactly ordered the bulldozers into one of Kampala’s busiest markets, and why?