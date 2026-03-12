INSIDE Museveni Meet With Masaka Leaders, Told Nameere Didn’t Win MP Election

Museveni Meets NRM Leaders in Masaka, Probes Nameere–Nalubowa Election Dispute

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Wednesday held a closed-door meeting with local leaders from the Greater Masaka region as he sought firsthand accounts about the controversial outcome of the Masaka City Woman Member of Parliament race that has sparked internal tensions within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

The engagement, held on March 11, 2026, at the State Lodge in Kizungu, Masaka City, brought together selected NRM local leaders, members of the business community, and party officials. Among those present were Masaka City NRM chairman Rogers Bulegeya, business leaders including Benon Mugarura and Hajjat Sarah Kiyimba of Brovad Hotel, as well as newly elected Bukoto East MP Sarah Babirye Kityo.

Also in attendance was Masaka City Woman MP-elect Justine Nameere, whose victory in the January 15 elections remains under scrutiny following a bitter contest with Rose Nalubowa of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

Museveni Seeks Clarity

Sources who attended the meeting told Watchdog Uganda that the President used the dialogue to probe irregularities surrounding the vote recount that eventually saw Nameere declared winner.

Initially, Nalubowa had reportedly secured 25,443 votes against Nameere’s 20,324 before a recount altered the outcome, leading the Masaka City Chief Magistrate to confirm Nameere as the winner.

During the meeting, Museveni reportedly asked local leaders to provide what he described as “truth and neutral evidence” regarding what transpired during the election and recount process.

“All I need here is the truth from leaders on the ground,” Museveni is quoted to have said as he listened to submissions from different participants.

According to attendees, the President took notes during the discussion as leaders narrated their observations about the conduct of the elections, the recount exercise and the subsequent declaration of results.

Accusations Raised in Meeting

Masaka City NRM chairman Rogers Bulegeya reportedly used the opportunity to raise concerns about the credibility of the process that produced Nameere as the MP-elect.

Bulegeya claimed that the vote recount was irregular and alleged that the election had been influenced by security operatives and other actors. He further told the President that several local leaders believed the initial results reflected the will of voters.

According to Bulegeya, digital evidence and videos allegedly exist showing incidents of voter bribery and irregularities during the electoral process.

The claims, however, remain unverified and the matter is already before court following a petition filed by Nalubowa challenging the outcome of the election.

Museveni reportedly urged calm among party members as investigations and legal processes continue.

Internal NRM Friction

The meeting also exposed deep divisions among NRM leaders in Masaka, with tensions reportedly visible between Nameere and Bulegeya.

Several participants expressed concerns that the party’s internal disagreements could weaken its support base in the region if not handled carefully.

At one point, Museveni intervened and urged leaders to remain united and avoid public confrontations.

“I request Mr. Bulegeya to calm down. The issues have been understood,” the President reportedly said during the dialogue.

He emphasized that election disputes should be handled through established legal and institutional channels, including the courts and the Electoral Commission.

Land Grabbing Allegations Surface

The meeting also turned into a platform for other grievances affecting the region.

Bukoto East MP Sarah Babirye Kityo raised concerns about alleged land grabbing in parts of rural Masaka, claiming that influential figures had been involved in disputes affecting local residents.

In a moment that surprised many in the room, she called on the President to investigate allegations involving former Agriculture Minister Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja.

Kityo claimed that several residents had complained about land disputes linked to powerful individuals in the area.

Museveni did not immediately respond to the allegations but reportedly noted the concerns raised during the meeting.

Supporters Stop Presidential Convoy

After the closed-door engagement, the President briefly interacted with a group of NRM supporters and leaders who had gathered along Kizungu Road hoping to present their grievances.

Witnesses said the supporters stopped the presidential convoy, prompting Museveni to pause and listen to their concerns for about ten minutes.

Some supporters claimed that many genuine party leaders had been excluded from the earlier meeting and alleged that the list of attendees had been selectively prepared.

Others accused Nameere of sidelining certain leaders who could have raised critical issues about the disputed election.

Among those who spoke was Agnes Nabakooza, the NRM flag bearer for Woman Councillor in Kimanya-Kyabakuza Division, who reportedly broke down in tears as she appealed to the President to listen to grassroots leaders who felt ignored.

Museveni Calls for Report

Responding to the concerns, Museveni urged party members to compile their complaints in a formal report that could be submitted through party structures.

“I want you to package your issues well in a report and give it to your leader Mr. Bulegeya. He will deliver it to me,” the President said before continuing his journey.

He reiterated that the NRM remains strong and called on leaders to maintain unity and discipline within the party.

Press Excluded

Meanwhile, journalists were reportedly barred from covering the main meeting inside State Lodge, with organisers describing the engagement as an internal party consultation.

Several reporters said they were left waiting outside despite having accreditation from their respective media houses.

The journalists later appealed to officials from the Presidential Press Unit and the NRM Secretariat to streamline media access during presidential engagements in the future.

Despite the closed nature of the meeting, the developments in Masaka have intensified political debate in the region as both supporters and critics await the outcome of the ongoing court challenge over the contested parliamentary seat.