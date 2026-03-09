DR. OPUL JOSEPH, PhD: Open Letter to the Honorable Ministers of Education and Sports of the Global South (Africa, Asia & Latin America) – Is Education Planting, Marinating Poverty and Unemployment?

Dear Honorable Ministers,

I write to you with deep respect for the difficult responsibility you carry in shaping the future of our nations. For generations, education has been heralded as the great equalizer the ladder through which the poor climb out of poverty and the unemployed find dignified work. Across the Global South, parents sacrifice scarce household income, governments allocate substantial portions of national budgets, and millions of young people dedicate the most productive years of their lives to schooling with the belief that education will unlock economic opportunity.

The widely quoted proverb reminds us that “education is the passport to the future.” Yet, for many in developing countries, the future promised by education increasingly resembles a long queue at the gate of unemployment. When the Seed of Hope Germinates into a Harvest of Frustration.

Across Africa, Asia, and Latin America, an unsettling paradox has emerged. Education systems have expanded rapidly over the past three decades, but employment opportunities have not kept pace. As a result, millions of graduates find themselves caught in what can only be described as a development contradiction, educated but unemployed, qualified but economically marginalized. According to recent global labour estimates, more than 259 million young people worldwide are classified as NEET (Not in Employment, Education, or Training), representing nearly 20% of the global youth population. The vast majority of these young people live in the Global South.

This paradox raises an uncomfortable but necessary question: Is Education Planting, Marinating Poverty and Unemployment in the Global South?

An African idiom captures this dilemma poignantly: “A ladder leaning against the wrong wall will never take you to the right roof.” In many developing countries, education continues to expand, yet the economic structures needed to absorb graduates remain fragile. Consequently, education may be producing aspirations faster than economies can produce opportunities.

Over the past 30 years, the Global South has experienced remarkable progress in expanding access to education. Governments across Africa, Asia, and Latin America have implemented universal primary education programs, expanded secondary schooling, and dramatically increased university enrollment.

International development agencies have also invested heavily in education as a central pillar of poverty reduction strategies. The results are visible. In many developing countries, primary school enrollment now exceeds 90%, and tertiary education enrollment has expanded significantly. In Sub-Saharan Africa alone, the number of university students has increased more than tenfold since the early 1990s. Similarly, countries such as India, Indonesia, Brazil, and Mexico have witnessed substantial growth in higher education institutions.

Yet while classrooms have multiplied and graduation ceremonies have become more frequent, labour markets have struggled to keep pace with this educational expansion. Economies that remain dependent on agriculture, informal trade, or low-value industries simply cannot absorb the growing numbers of educated young people entering the workforce each year.

Globally, youth unemployment remains two to three times higher than adult unemployment, and the disparity is particularly pronounced in developing regions. In Sub-Saharan Africa, for instance, approximately 82% of workers operate in informal employment, while the figure stands at around 56% in Latin America and 73% in developing Asia. Informal jobs often lack job security, social protection, and income stability, meaning that education does not necessarily translate into improved economic outcomes.

The situation resembles the parable of a farmer who plants more seeds every season without expanding the size of his field. Eventually, the seeds compete for the same limited soil, sunlight, and water. In the same way, expanding education without expanding economic opportunities may simply increase competition for scarce jobs.

The Youth Unemployment Crisis: A Generation Waiting, Perhaps the most visible manifestation of this paradox is the youth unemployment crisis unfolding across the Global South. Africa, home to the world’s youngest population, faces a particularly daunting challenge. By some estimates, over 120 million young Africans will be unemployed or economically inactive by the mid-2030s, representing nearly a quarter of the continent’s youth population.

In some countries the situation has reached alarming proportions. Youth unemployment rates exceed 50% in South Africa, while other African economies report rates ranging between 15% and 25%. Even among those who are employed, many work in precarious or low-productivity jobs that provide little economic security. Asia, despite its impressive economic growth, is not immune to this challenge. Countries such as India and Bangladesh continue to struggle with rising youth unemployment, particularly among university graduates. In China, youth unemployment has fluctuated significantly in recent years, highlighting the pressures created when large numbers of educated young people enter the labour market simultaneously.

Latin America presents a different but equally concerning pattern. Although overall unemployment rates in the region have declined modestly in recent years, nearly half of the workforce remains in informal employment, meaning that millions of educated individuals are unable to secure stable jobs aligned with their qualifications.These realities have produced what many analysts describe as a “generation in limbo” young people who have followed the prescribed path of education yet remain uncertain about their economic future. The idiom “waiting for rain in a drought” aptly describes the experience of many graduates who continue to search for opportunities that never seem to arrive.

Education Systems That Teach for Yesterday’s Economy-One of the fundamental drivers of this paradox lies in the mismatch between education systems and labour market demands. In many developing countries, educational curricula remain heavily theoretical, emphasizing memorization and academic credentials rather than practical skills and problem-solving abilities. Employers frequently report that graduates lack essential competencies such as digital literacy, entrepreneurship, teamwork, and critical thinking. As economies become increasingly technology-driven, this skills gap becomes even more pronounced.

Studies across African education systems suggest that more than 80% of students aspire to professional or managerial careers, yet only a small fraction often less than 10% ultimately secure such positions. This mismatch between aspiration and opportunity reflects deeper structural weaknesses within education systems. The problem is not merely academic content but also historical legacy. Many universities in developing countries were originally designed during colonial or early post-independence periods to train civil servants for expanding government bureaucracies. However, as public sector employment shrinks and private sector growth remains uneven, these education systems continue producing graduates for jobs that no longer exist in sufficient numbers.The situation resembles a village blacksmith who continues forging horseshoes long after automobiles have replaced horses. The skill itself remains valuable, but the market has moved on.

The Diploma Disease: Credential Inflation and Underemployment, another emerging phenomenon across the Global South is credential inflation the increasing demand for higher academic qualifications for jobs that previously required lower levels of education.This phenomenon, sometimes called “diploma disease,” occurs when societies place excessive emphasis on academic certificates rather than practical competence. Employers begin to require degrees simply to screen applicants, even when the job itself does not require advanced academic training. As a result, millions of university graduates end up in underemployment, performing work that does not utilize their education. The consequences are profound: Wasted public investment in higher education, Frustration among graduates, Delayed family formation and economic independence and Increased migration pressures.

Indeed, surveys indicate that three out of four young adults in Sub-Saharan Africa work in insecure or informal employment, despite many having completed secondary or tertiary education. The situation mirrors the idiom: “Too many chiefs and not enough warriors.” Societies produce large numbers of graduates seeking professional careers, yet the economy still requires technicians, artisans, and skilled tradespeople.

When Education Delays rather than Defeats Poverty, Education does not inherently create poverty. However, in certain contexts it may delay rather than eliminate the experience of poverty. Young people spend years in educational institutions expecting that their qualifications will eventually lead to employment. When that expectation fails, the transition into the labour market becomes abrupt and disorienting. In many developing countries, graduates remain financially dependent on their families long after completing their studies. Some return to subsistence agriculture or informal trade, while others spend years searching for elusive professional opportunities.

The metaphor of “marination” offers a vivid illustration. When food marinates, it slowly absorbs the surrounding flavors over time. Similarly, when education systems fail to connect with real economic opportunities, students may spend years absorbing theoretical knowledge while unemployment and poverty quietly deepen around them.In such circumstances, education becomes less a pathway out of poverty and more a holding pattern within it.

Reimagining Education as medicine to poverty and unemployment, despite these challenges, it would be misguided to conclude that education itself is the problem. History demonstrates that countries that have successfully escaped poverty such as South Korea, Singapore, and Finland have done so through strong and adaptive education systems aligned with national economic strategies. The real challenge lies in reimagining the role of education in development. Instead of focusing solely on expanding enrollment, policymakers must prioritize relevance, quality, and alignment with labour market needs.

First, education systems from Pre-Primary to University must compulsorily integrate practical technical, vocational education and innovative entrepreneurial skills into curricula with 50% of assessment focused on Number of student /Teachers business startups incubated, Number of businesses accelerated beyond survival stage, Number of innovations developed and prototyped, Number of jobs created by alumni within five years, Amount of revenue generated through school-based enterprises and Number of households or communities lifted out of poverty through student initiatives. Without such metrics, we are measuring the height of the tree while ignoring whether it bears fruit.In an era where traditional employment opportunities may be limited, young people must be equipped to create their own economic opportunities.

Second, stronger partnerships between universities, industries, and governments are essential to ensure that educational programs reflect evolving economic realities. As the proverb wisely reminds us, “knowledge without application is like a tree without fruit.”

My expectation perhaps ambitious, but aligned with the mission of Quality Education Consultancy Ltd(QECL) and OPUL Skilling Foundation Africa (OSFA), whose motto is “Innovative Skilling as Medicine to Extreme Poverty” With long-term ambition to facilitate 20 million business start-ups, Accelerations, Innovations and create 40 million decent jobs by 2035.

In conclusion, from Marination to Transformation, Education can be the sauce that elevates the dish but only when it is nutritious, relevant, and accessible. Without reform, many countries will continue to simmer in cycles of unemployment and exclusion. Through targeted policy action and inclusive economic growth strategies, education can indeed release its transformative potential turning a planted and a marinated problem into a recipe for prosperity.

Dr. Opul Joseph, PhD

Lecturer, Gulu University Uganda-East Africa| Director, Quality Education Consultancy Ltd (QECL) | CEO, OPUL Skilling Foundation Africa (OSFA)

President Elect Rotary Club of Soroti Central | Member, Uganda Red Cross Society

