KCCA Launches Nighttime Deep Clean of Kampala Streets

Road Washing Operations Intensify in Push for Cleaner Kampala Under Weyonje Initiative

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director Hajjat Sharifah Buzeki has highlighted ongoing efforts to clean the city’s central streets, sharing a video on social media that demonstrates the use of mechanical sweepers, high-pressure hoses, and water trucks to remove accumulated mud and debris.

The initiative aligns with the broader Weyonje Sanitation Challenge, which aims to foster community-led behavioral change for a healthier urban environment.

In a post on X on March 7, Buzeki emphasized collective responsibility, stating: “Together we can shape Kampala into a city we all desire to have #Weyonje #KampalaSmartCity #CleanGreenSmart.”

The accompanying video shows KCCA teams in action, with workers in yellow uniforms and helmets operating specialized vehicles branded with the authority’s logo. Footage captures rotating brushes sweeping dirt from curbsides, hoses spraying foamy water to wash away reddish mud, and trucks navigating busy streets as motorists and pedestrians look on.

The Weyonje Sanitation Challenge was first launched in November 2025 across divisions including Kawempe, Nakawa, Makindye, and Kampala Central. The campaign was designed to promote long-term waste management, tree planting, and improved sanitation practices.

Initially structured as a competition that ran until December 2025, Kawempe Division emerged as the overall winner. However, the campaign has since continued into 2026 as part of KCCA’s broader urban renewal strategy.

The sanitation drive has also attracted support from development partners and the private sector, with organizations such as UNICEF Uganda and Centenary Bank backing the initiative and providing incentives for communities that demonstrate excellence in cleanliness.

Public reaction to Buzeki’s post has largely been positive, attracting thousands of likes and significant engagement online. Many social media users praised the visible improvements and welcomed the authority’s renewed focus on keeping Kampala clean.

One user applauded the initiative, noting that many Ugandans are not accustomed to such large-scale sanitation operations and commending KCCA leadership for prioritizing cleanliness in the city.

Others suggested operational improvements, including conducting the cleaning operations very early in the morning before heavy traffic builds up in the city.

However, some users expressed skepticism about the sustainability of the initiative, questioning whether the same level of effort would be maintained in the coming months. Others argued that without fixing potholes and controlling mud from surrounding areas, the streets could quickly become dirty again.

KCCA officials have previously emphasized that the Weyonje initiative is not only about periodic cleanups but also about encouraging lasting behavioral change among residents.

During the launch of the program in 2025, KCCA’s Director of Public Health and Environment, Dr. Sarah Zalwango, noted that the initiative particularly targets informal settlements and encourages waste sorting, community participation, and better environmental stewardship.

As Kampala continues to grapple with rapid urbanization and sanitation challenges, such initiatives are seen as important steps toward improving the city’s cleanliness and livability. However, observers note that sustained funding, infrastructure improvements, and strict enforcement will be critical to ensure the gains are maintained.

KCCA has called on residents, businesses, and communities to take an active role in maintaining a clean environment, stressing that transforming Kampala into a Clean, Green, and Smart City requires collective responsibility.