Why Protecting Journalists Is Now Africa’s Most Urgent Priority

Across Africa, journalism is becoming an increasingly dangerous profession. Reporters covering elections, corruption, conflict or governance issues often find themselves working in environments where threats, intimidation and legal pressure are part of the job.

In some countries, reporters face direct intimidation from political actors who view independent journalism as a threat. In others, the pressure comes through restrictive laws, online harassment and surveillance that makes investigative work increasingly difficult.

While these risks are not new, media leaders now warn that the scale and complexity of the dangers are growing at a pace that demands urgent attention.

That concern was strongly voiced during the just ended Africa Media Festival 2026 in Nairobi, where editors and media leaders from across the continent gathered to reflect on the future of journalism in an era defined by political tension, economic pressure and rapid technological change.

One message emerged clearly from the conversations: Protecting journalists can no longer be treated as an afterthought within newsrooms. It must become a central responsibility of media institutions, governments and the broader society that depends on credible information.

As Sibusiso Ngalwa, Secretary General of The African Editors Forum observed, the reality for many journalists is becoming more precarious by the day.

“Journalists are being asked to do their work in conditions where the risks are obvious and growing. Duty of care means media organizations must take responsibility for preparing, protecting and supporting journalists before, during and after assignments, especially in hostile environments,” he said.

The problem becomes even more severe in fragile or conflict-affected states where violence and insecurity are part of everyday life. In places such as Somalia, the Sahel region and parts of Central Africa, journalists often report from environments where armed groups, political interests and weak institutions combine to create a volatile atmosphere.

Muthoki Mumo of the Committee to Protect Journalists pointed to Somalia as one of the starkest examples of the risks reporters face while trying to keep the public informed.

“Somalia remains one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a journalist. Reporters face violence, intimidation and impunity for crimes committed against them, yet they continue to work so that the public is informed,” she explained.

Yet despite these dangers, journalists continue to do their work because the role they play is essential to society. Without independent reporting, citizens lose access to reliable information about the decisions that shape their lives. Corruption thrives in darkness; public accountability weakens and democratic institutions begin to erode.

For this reason, focus must be on the ‘duty of care’ within journalism. Media organizations must take responsibility for preparing and protecting their reporters before they are sent into risky situations. This includes proper risk assessments, safety training, digital security support and psychological care for journalists who cover traumatic events.

In many African newsrooms, however, such systems remain limited due to financial constraints and the broader economic challenges facing the media industry. Amidst this pressure, the consequences of ignoring safety go far beyond individual reporters.

As Churchill Otieno, President of The African Editors Forum, emphasized during the festival, protecting journalists is inseparable from protecting the public’s right to information.

“Governments have an obligation to guarantee press freedom, while media owners must invest in safety, legal support and psychosocial care for journalists. Strengthening protection and duty of care is essential to ensuring journalists can continue working safely and independently in the public interest across Africa,” Otieno said.

Ultimately, the safety of journalists is not only a professional concern for the media industry. It is a public interest issue that affects the quality of democracy and governance across the continent.

When journalists are protected, societies remain informed and accountable. When they are silenced through fear or violence, the public loses one of its most important safeguards.

At a time when Africa’s political, economic and technological landscape is rapidly evolving, ensuring that journalists can work safely may prove to be one of the most important investments the continent can make in its democratic future.