KAGENYI LUKKA: NRM's Foreign Policy: Pacification and Trade in the Region

Kagenyi Lukka

Uganda’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) government, led by President Yoweri Museveni, has been instrumental in promoting peace and stability in the region, while also fostering trade and economic growth. The country’s foreign policy has focused on pacifying neighboring countries and promoting trade, with notable successes in Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Kenya, Tanzania, and South Sudan.

Pacification of Neighboring Countries

In 1994, Uganda played a key role in stabilizing Rwanda after the genocide, contributing to the formation of a new government. Since then, the NRM government has maintained strong diplomatic ties with Rwanda, supporting regional peace initiatives. Uganda has also been involved in peace talks in Burundi and has contributed troops to African Union missions in Somalia.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda has participated in regional peace initiatives, aiming to stabilize the country and promote economic cooperation. President Museveni has also been a vocal advocate for peace and stability in South Sudan, supporting regional efforts to resolve conflicts.

Uganda’s military interventions in the region have been instrumental in promoting peace and stability. The UPDF has played a key role in:

Rwanda: Contributing to the stabilization of Rwanda after the 1994 genocide, supporting the formation of a new government.

Burundi: Participating in peace talks and supporting regional efforts to stabilize the country.

Democratic Republic of Congo: Leading regional peace initiatives, aiming to stabilize the country and promote economic cooperation.

South Sudan: Supporting regional efforts to resolve conflicts and promote peace and stability.

Central African Republic: Contributing to regional peacekeeping efforts, aiming to stabilize the country and promote peace.

– Somalia: Leading the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), contributing to the fight against terrorism and piracy.

These missions have showcased the UPDF’s capabilities and Uganda’s commitment to regional peace and stability. The successes in these countries have also created opportunities for economic cooperation and growth in the region.

Trade in East African Countries

Uganda’s trade with East African countries has flourished, with exports reaching $2.84 billion in FY 2024/25. Here are some key trade figures :

Kenya: Uganda’s exports to Kenya were valued at $543 million in 2023, with major exports including coffee, tea, and fish.

Rwanda: Uganda exported goods worth $278 million to Rwanda in 2023, primarily coffee, sugar, and cement.

– Democratic Republic of Congo: Uganda’s exports to DRC reached $1.2 billion in 2023, driven by demand for food products, construction materials, and manufactured goods.

Tanzania: Uganda exported $412 million worth of goods to Tanzania in 2023, including coffee, tea, and fish.

– Burundi: Uganda’s exports to Burundi were valued at $123 million in 2023, primarily food products and manufactured goods.

Uganda’s Leadership of the East African Community

President Museveni recently assumed leadership of the East African Community (EAC), with a vision to deepen regional integration and promote economic growth. During his one-year tenure, he aims to:

Promote a Single Currency: Museveni advocates for a single East African currency to streamline trade and reduce exchange rate volatility.

– Enhance Infrastructure Development: He plans to prioritize infrastructure projects, including roads, railways, and energy, to boost regional connectivity.

– Foster Economic Integration: Museveni will push for the removal of non-tariff barriers and promote free movement of goods, services, and people within the EAC.

In conclusion, Uganda’s NRM government has played a significant role in promoting peace and stability in the region, while fostering trade and economic growth. Under President Museveni’s leadership, the EAC is poised to deepen regional integration and unlock new opportunities for economic development.

The writer is the Deputy RCC Kampala City- Kawempe Division and a member of the rotary club of Kasangati Kyadondo


