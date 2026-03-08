KAMPALANS, WHERE ARE YOU FROM? Does the consequence of Economic realities and planning failures of the KCCA affecting you?

Kampala today stands as the political and economic heart of Uganda, but the city’s present challenges cannot be understood without examining its deeper historical roots. The question “Kampalans, where are you from?” is more than a casual question, it reflects a city shaped by layers of history, class divisions, and planning decisions that continue to influence how people live and work.

Long before colonial powers arrived in the region, the Buganda Kingdom had already established organized centers of administration and community life. The Kabaka’s palace at Mengo and surrounding areas functioned as a political and cultural hub where governance, trade, and social organization took place.

These early settlements reflected indigenous systems of leadership and community structure. However, when colonial administrators arrived toward the end of the nineteenth century, they reshaped the city according to their own political and economic interests.

Under colonial rule, Kampala developed through a clear system of class and racial separation. The British administration designed the city in a way that reflected hierarchy. European administrators and settlers occupied well-planned areas such as Kololo, Old Kampala and Nakasero, where infrastructure, sanitation, and housing standards were carefully developed. Roads were organized, public services were available, and these areas symbolized order and authority.

At the same time, netive African labourers who supported the colonial economy were pushed into separate areas with limited services. These settlements lacked proper sanitation, housing regulation, and infrastructure. Kampala therefore grew as a divided city one part designed for privilege and another for labour. This structure created a mindset where some groups felt a sense of entitlement to the city up to today while others were treated merely as workers within it.

When Uganda gained independence in 1962, many citizens hoped the inherited inequalities of the colonial city would be corrected. Kampala began to expand rapidly from seven hills to now 21 as people from across the country migrated to the capital in search of jobs, education, and opportunity. However, the rapid population growth soon outpaced the ability of urban authorities to plan and regulate development effectively.

Instead of systematic planning, Kampala expanded through informal growth. Housing developments appeared in many areas without proper infrastructure, roads, drainage systems, or organized transport networks. The result has been the emergence of both low-income settlements and poorly coordinated upper income neighborhoods.

In some parts of the city such as Katwe Makidye, Bwayise Kawempe, Nakulabye Lubaga overcrowded housing and inadequate sanitation reflect the struggles of low-income communities. In other areas, wealthy residential zones exist but remain disconnected from the broader urban structure.

Today, Kampala’s population continues to grow rapidly, placing increasing pressure on infrastructure, housing, and employment opportunities. Like many cities around the world, urban areas naturally become centers of political discussion, economic activity, and public delivery influence. For a government that has ruled for more than four decades, managing a rapidly expanding urban population presents both administrative and political challenges.

Within this environment, a growing middle class has emerged, consisting of business people, professionals, and urban elites. Many members of this group frequently travel to Western cities for medical care, education, or business opportunities. They admire the organized transport systems, clean streets, and modern urban planning they observe abroad. However, these comparisons often overlook the deeper issue the longstanding failure to invest in comprehensive urban planning at home.

Instead, much of the frustration surrounding urban disorder is directed at one of the most visible groups in the city: street vendors. Vendors have become a common focus in debates about modernization and city management. Yet these individuals represent thousands of citizens who rely on small-scale trade to survive. They wake up every day determined to earn a living through honest work in a city that has not created enough formal employment opportunities.

Removing vendors from the streets without providing realistic alternatives does little to solve the underlying economic challenges. A more sustainable approach would involve developing Regional affordable and accessible markets where vendors can operate legally and safely. At the same time, effective planning for public transport in all our regions, housing, and urban services would help reduce congestion and create a more inclusive city environment.

Urban development should not simply focus on control or beautification. It must also consider fairness and opportunity for all citizens. When large segments of the population feel excluded from economic participation, frustration can grow and social tensions may increase. Over time, such pressures can contribute to the emergence of outlaw networks and groups that operate outside formal systems.

For Kampala to move forward, the city must be viewed as a shared space belonging to all its residents. Every citizen deserves the opportunity to work, live, and move within the city with dignity. Planning that includes affordable markets, accessible housing, and efficient transport infrastructure would not only improve urban life but also strengthen social stability in our country.

The question “Kampalans, where are you from?” should therefore not divide the residents of this city. Instead, it should encourage reflection about shared responsibility and shared belonging. Kampala was built by many hands workers, traders, professionals, and leaders from all parts of Uganda. Leaders let’s chooses inclusion over division and planning over neglect.

Mr. Bwanika Joseph is a social development specialist and CEO Bridge your mind Centre.

Email: bwani.jose@gmail.com