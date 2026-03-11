Meet Richard Baabo Kamugisha: The 25-Year Electoral Commission Veteran Who’s Now Uganda’s EC Secretary

Kampala, Uganda – When you think of elections in Uganda, it’s easy to picture ballot boxes, long queues, and heated political debates. But behind all that machinery, there’s a man quietly making sure it all runs smoothly: Richard Baabo Kamugisha, Uganda’s newly appointed Electoral Commission Secretary. And with 25 years in the game, he’s the kind of career bureaucrat who knows the ins and outs of every polling station in the country.

From District Offices to the National Stage

Kamugisha’s journey is a story of steady climb and quiet competence. He joined the Electoral Commission in 1999, cutting his teeth as a District Registrar and later Returning Officer. In those early days, he was the one making sure voter registers were correct, candidate nominations were processed, and polling stations were ready to go. It was meticulous, often thankless work, but Kamugisha thrived in it.

“He’s the kind of person who notices the details others miss,” says a colleague who has worked with him for years. “If a ballot is out of place, he’ll know it before anyone else.”

From the districts, he rose to Head of Field Operations, coordinating electoral activities across the country, and then to Director of Operations, where he became the mastermind behind nationwide elections. He’s been in the thick of it all—from the logistical headaches of distributing ballots to the delicate art of voter education, ensuring that even in the most remote corners of Uganda, elections happen fairly and efficiently.

A Career Built on Experience

Kamugisha’s story is not flashy, but it’s solid. Educated at Makerere University, he brought academic rigor to practical administration, blending management skills with hands-on experience. Over the years, he has seen Uganda’s elections evolve, learning what works and what doesn’t, and earning respect from colleagues across the political spectrum.

When Leonard Mulekwah, the previous Secretary, was suspended, Kamugisha stepped in as Acting Secretary, proving he could handle the enormous responsibility of running the EC Secretariat. Now, with his formal appointment, he’s the Accounting Officer and administrative head, responsible for everything from budgeting to supervising national elections.

The Man Behind the Role

What makes Kamugisha stand out is his calm professionalism. While politics around elections can be heated, he’s known for keeping a level head, focusing on logistics and process rather than rhetoric. Observers say that his appointment sends a message: the EC values experience and competence over politics.

“He knows the country’s electoral landscape better than most anyone,” says one analyst. “You want him in the office when the polls are coming up.”

Watchdog Verdict

Richard Baabo Kamugisha isn’t a headline-grabbing politician; he’s the quiet operator making democracy work behind the scenes. With 25 years at the Electoral Commission, he brings continuity, expertise, and calm leadership to Uganda’s electoral machinery. For those interested in the story of elections beyond the drama, Kamugisha is the man to watch.