Top-Performing Districts in 2024 Local Governments Assessment: Why Kiruhura Leads the Pack

In a clear sign of progress in local governance, the Office of the Prime Minister has released the results of the 2024 Local Government Management of Service Delivery (LGMSD) Performance Assessment, covering 176 districts, municipalities, and cities across Uganda.

The assessment evaluates how well local governments deliver essential services in areas like infrastructure, education, health, water and sanitation, micro-scale irrigation, and production. It rewards efficient planning, budgeting, community involvement, and effective use of grants—key factors that directly impact everyday life for millions of Ugandans.

This year’s top performers demonstrate what strong leadership and smart resource management can achieve. Here are the top 10 overall districts and municipalities, based on their composite scores out of 100:

1. Kiruhura District – 95.25

Outstanding across the board, with near-perfect marks in water and sanitation (98.00), production services (97.50), and education (95.50).

2. Isingiro District – 94.72

A consistent high achiever, excelling in education (96.00) and micro-scale irrigation (96.00).

3. Ibanda District – 94.65

Strong showing in education (96.00) and water/sanitation (96.40).

4. Kabale District – 93.93

Balanced performance, particularly in health (94.50) and infrastructure.

5. Kamwenge District – 93.37

Top in health services (95.00), with solid infrastructure and irrigation scores.

6. Rukungiri Municipal Council – 92.38

A standout municipality, strong in education (94.00) and water/sanitation.

7. Bukedea District – 90.67

Led in infrastructure assets (96.00), showing effective use of development funds.

8. Rukungiri District – 88.68

Reliable across sectors, with good health and production results.

9. Kumi District – 86.55

Strong infrastructure (90.00) and education (90.00).

10. Kasese District – 85.92

Solid in water/sanitation (92.00) and production services.

These rankings highlight a pattern: Many top performers come from western Uganda, where focused leadership, community engagement, and wise use of performance-based grants have paid off. Districts like Kiruhura and Isingiro have consistently ranked high in recent years, proving that sustained effort leads to lasting improvements in schools, health centres, roads, and water access.

For ordinary citizens, these high scores mean better-functioning services—cleaner water, better-equipped schools, and more reliable health care. For policymakers, they offer clear models to replicate nationwide.

Watchdog Uganda commends these local governments for setting the standard. At the same time, we urge all districts to study these successes and adopt proven strategies like transparent budgeting, regular community feedback, and efficient grant spending.

The full 2024 LGMSD National Synthesis Report is available through the Office of the Prime Minister. As Uganda pushes toward its 2030 development goals, strong local performance remains essential. Congratulations to the top 10—keep leading the way.