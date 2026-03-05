Dr. Ayub Mukisa: If Only We Invested as Much Energy in Ending Poverty as We Do in Politics

In Uganda, politics commands significant attention. From trading centers to social media platforms, debates about leaders, elections, and power dominate daily conversations. Sam Hickey (2003), in “The Politics of Staying Poor in Uganda,” argued that politics in Uganda today can either create real progress against poverty or worsen poverty. This forms the basis of the argument in this article.

During campaign seasons, people from different political parties mobilize with unmatched energy in the hopes of winning political positions. Resources are raised, alliances are formed, and emotions run high.

The question I pose here is: What if the same passion we invest in defending political positions were directed toward solving the challenges that affect ordinary people? Could poverty still be a problem in Uganda? Just imagine: in the recently concluded election, Ugandans were busy—women, men, youth, the elderly, persons with disabilities—and even foreign diplomats were concerned about political activities in Uganda. The concern, however, is that if all this energy were invested in a collective focus on fighting poverty, would this country still have so many poor people?

Some people might wonder what I mean in this article. To be honest, I know political engagement is important in any democracy. It shapes governance and influences national direction. However, when politics becomes an end in itself rather than a means to improve livelihoods, we lose sight of what truly matters. Development requires sustained effort, accountability, and community participation beyond election cycles.

Imagine communities organizing not only for rallies, but also for savings groups, skills training, and local enterprise development. Imagine leaders competing not merely for votes, but for ideas that create jobs and expand opportunities. Such a shift would transform public discourse from personality-driven politics to results-driven leadership.

Rebecca Rwakabukoza (2025), in “Poverty and Wealth in East Africa,” argues that two thousand years ago, communities related poverty to suffering. Even in this 21st century, poverty is still equal to suffering, and ending it requires strategic investment, transparency, and citizen involvement. It requires holding leaders accountable not only for promises made during campaigns but for measurable improvements in people’s lives. The argument here is that if we invested as much energy in fighting poverty as we do in political contestation, we would build a Uganda where dignity, opportunity, and shared prosperity are realities rather than aspirations.

Ayub Mukisa (PhD)

Executive Director-Karamoja Anti Corruption Coalition

Email:ayubmukisa@gmail.com