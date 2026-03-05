Former VP Ssekandi Pushes for Vocational Institute in Rural Masaka Under Greater Masaka Initiative

Vice President Emeritus Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, who serves as Special Envoy on Political Affairs to Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has called for the renewal and extension of the Greater Masaka Development Initiative, urging the establishment of a vocational training institute in rural Masaka District.

Speaking on March 2, 2026, Ssekandi appealed to the President through First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Kataaha Museveni, emphasizing that rural Masaka still lacks a dedicated vocational institution to equip youth with practical, employable skills.

He noted that a vocational institute would offer hands-on training in fields such as tailoring, hairdressing, carpentry, welding, and mechanical engineering, enabling young people to become self-reliant and create their own employment opportunities.

“Many youth and secondary school learners are eager to gain practical skills. With a properly established vocational institute, they could acquire expertise, start businesses, and sustain themselves after completing their studies,” Ssekandi said.

According to the 2014 Uganda Population and Housing Census, Masaka District had a population of 297,004 people at the time. Following administrative changes and district subdivisions, recent figures indicate the population now stands at approximately 115,455. Youth aged 18–30 constitute about 23% of the population, while the illiteracy rate among persons aged 10 and above is estimated at 12.5%.

Masaka District spans about 1,603.3 square kilometers, including significant water bodies and wetlands. An estimated 81% of residents depend on subsistence farming, with 65% of households engaged in agriculture. The district has 75,494 households, 29.8% of which are female-headed.

Ssekandi said he previously donated land in Kyambazi village for the construction of permanent district headquarters, underscoring his long-standing commitment to local development. He argued that a vocational institute would strengthen entrepreneurship, enhance production quality, and help address unemployment among youth who missed formal education due to financial constraints.

He further noted that while Masaka City benefits from a Presidential Industrial Hub under the Greater Masaka Development Initiative launched in August 2020, rural Masaka District has yet to host a similar facility.

The proposed institute, he said, would serve learners not only from Masaka District but also neighboring districts including Kyotera, Rakai, Kalangala, Bukomansimbi, and Lwengo. The district currently has 53 registered cooperatives, 51 financial SACCOs, and 38 MYOGA SACCOs, reflecting an active but largely informal local economy.

Ssekandi maintained that establishing a vocational institute would provide a second chance for school dropouts, produce skilled professionals, and stimulate local enterprise development.

“For rural Masaka to fully participate in national transformation, practical skills training is essential,” he said, urging swift government intervention to make the project a reality.