Judiciary ready to pay out Shs24 billion bail money

Members of the public should claim refund for their bail payments, the Secretary to the Judiciary, Pius Bigirimana, has told Members of Parliament (MPs).

The disclosure followed concerns raised by legislators sitting on the Public Accounts Committee (Central Government) that over Shs54 billion worth of bail money and security costs are lying in the Judiciary accounts.

Bigirimana, who appeared before PAC (Central) that was scrutinising the Auditor General’s Report for the 2024/2025 financial year on Wednesday, 04 March 2026, added that a committee has been set up to expedite the processes of claiming these monies.

MPs were concerned that many Ugandans are unaware of the procedures required to claim their bail deposits, especially those from remote areas who may find it costly to pursue the refunds.

Elgon County MP, Hon. Ignatius Wamakuyu Mudimi complained about bureaucratic requirements, saying that during his attempts to claim the money he was asked to present the original receipt, which he described as a deterrent.

Mudimi also said the costs involved in claiming bail often discourage people from following up.

“For people coming from remote constituencies, it does not make sense for one to use transport of Shs40,000 to claim the bail of Shs100,000,” said Mudimi, who revealed that he himself is claiming Shs3,000,000 in bail deposits.

The deputy chairperson of the committee, Hon. Gorreth Namugga, said the Judiciary had done little to actively reach out to the public regarding the possibility of reclaiming bail deposits.

Namugga further criticised the Judiciary for failing to utilise Shs13.89 billion allocated for recruitment of new staff and salary enhancements.

“You want 50 drivers but cannot recruit them, don’t you think that you are putting Judiciary staff at risk?” Namugga, also the Mawogola County South MP, asked.

She added that some of the positions such as records officers are not highly technical and should have been filled easily.

Kashongi County MP, Hon. Herbert Tayebwa, faulted the Judiciary for poor planning, arguing that requests for wage funds should be supported by clear recruitment plans before approval. “You must have had a recruitment plan before this money was approved. It means other agencies were denied an opportunity to recruit staff,” Tayebwa said.

Bigirimana reiterated that Shs24 billion out of the Shs54 billion represents bail deposits that are ready for disbursement but remain unclaimed because claimants have not initiated the process.

“We are sensitising the population and we are saying that if you come, we will give you your money. We are even considering publishing names of bail claimants in newspapers or putting announcements on radio saying, Hon. Basalirwa come and pick your money,” Bigirimana said.

Bigirimana explained that the remaining balance is in security for costs before a case or an appeal is heard by the court, which can only be released after court orders are issued, a process he noted often takes time.