EDRINE BENESA:The Museveni’s  “Jazz With Jajja”Encounter With Bazzukulu Reminds Me of Jesus And His Disciples 

Yesterday’s gathering between President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and a group of young Ugandans was not an ordinary meeting—it was a dramatic unfolding of leadership as service, a moment that felt biblical in its resonance. The air was charged with expectation, and when the youth, many from the humblest corners of society, sat face-to-face with the Head of State, it was as though history itself paused to watch.

Museveni, who has carried the mantle of leadership for over four decades, chose once again to sit among the least, to listen, to challenge, and to uplift. The scene was reminiscent of Jesus Christ walking among fishermen and tax collectors, refusing to segregate, refusing to exalt the mighty over the meek. Scripture tells us, “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 5:3). Yesterday, the poor in spirit were not left outside the gates of power—they were ushered in, given a voice, and reminded of their place in the destiny of Uganda.

Tamale Mirundi Junior’s bold challenge to the President—that more young people should be included in the next government—was met with Museveni’s fatherly assurance. Yes, inclusion will come, but responsibility must accompany it. This was no empty promise; it was a Christ-like admonition. Just as Jesus told the parable of the talents (Matthew 25:14–30), warning that gifts must be multiplied and not buried, Museveni reminded the youth that leadership is not a privilege to squander but a duty to fulfill. “To whom much is given, much will be required” (Luke 12:48).

And yet, behind this encounter lies the quiet orchestration of Natasha Karugire. Her initiative to bring the youth closer to the President was not just logistics—it was ministry. She became the bridge, the Andrew who brought Peter to Jesus (John 1:41–42). By ensuring that even the lowest Ugandan felt a belonging to their country, Natasha embodied the beatitude: “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God” (Matthew 5:9). Her work deserves thunderous commendation, for she has made the presidency not a distant throne but a welcoming table.

The President’s leadership style has long been likened to a “Fishermen Cabinet.” Robinah Nabbanja, Milly Babalanda, and others stand as living proof that Museveni does not seek pedigree but purpose. This mirrors Christ’s choice of disciples—ordinary men who became extraordinary pillars. The message is clear: greatness is not born in palaces but in humble beginnings, and leadership is not about titles but about service.

The encounter was aptly described as “The Museveni Jazz With Jajja.” Jazz is not rigid; it is improvisation, harmony, and soul. Yesterday’s dialogue was a jazz session of ideas—Museveni listening, responding, challenging, and weaving together the voices of the youth into a national symphony. Jesus himself was a master of such dialogue, asking questions, telling stories, and listening deeply. The rhythm of yesterday’s meeting carried that same divine cadence.

In the end, what unfolded was more than politics—it was theology in practice. It was a reminder that leadership is not about power but about proximity, not about command but about compassion. Just as Jesus washed the feet of his disciples (John 13:14–15), Museveni’s willingness to sit with the youth, to hear their concerns, and to promise inclusion was a gesture of humility and service. Uganda’s story is still being written, and its youth are the ink. With leaders who remember the least, challenge the gifted, and elevate the humble, the nation can echo Christ’s words: “I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly” (John 10:10).

Yesterday’s jazz with Jajja was not just a meeting—it was a revelation. It was a reminder that true leadership, like true faith, is about belonging, responsibility, and love.

The Writer is The Deputy Resident City Commissioner for Nakawa Division