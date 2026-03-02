News

President Museveni hosts former Tanzanian First Lady Anna Mkapa 

Mulema Najib
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni today hosted the former First Lady of Tanzania, Anna Mkapa, who paid a courtesy call on him at State House, Entebbe.

The meeting which was attended by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni, reflected the deep and cordial relations between the leadership and people of Uganda and Tanzania, and the continued commitment to strengthening ties within the East African region.

President Museveni warmly welcomed Mrs. Mkapa, and commended the enduring friendship between the two countries.

He noted that Uganda and Tanzania continue to enjoy strong bilateral relations built on mutual respect and collaboration in key sectors including education, trade, regional security, and development.

Mrs. Mkapa expressed appreciation for the warm reception and reaffirmed the importance of continued cooperation between the two nations.

She acknowledged the strong historical bond between Uganda and Tanzania and emphasised the need to sustain partnerships that promote regional integration and social development.

 


