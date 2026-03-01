cultureEducationNewsPoliticsWorld News

Makerere VC Nawangwe Honoured as African Educationist of the Year at Prestigious Continental Ceremony in Accra

Mike Ssegawa
Accra, GhanaBarnabas Nawangwe, the Vice Chancellor of Makerere University, has been awarded the African Educationist of the Year Award at the 15th African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year ceremony held in Accra, Ghana.

The award was presented by Sam Matekane, Prime Minister of Lesotho, during a ceremony presided over by Jakaya Kikwete, former President of Tanzania and Chairman of the African Leadership Magazine.

The recognition, announced following a public vote in December 2025, celebrates Prof. Nawangwe’s contribution to higher education and his leadership in steering Makerere University through complex development challenges facing African institutions of learning.

His accolade places him among distinguished African leaders previously recognised by the magazine, including Ghanaian Presidents John Mahama and John Kufuor, highlighting the growing acknowledgment of education as a cornerstone of Africa’s renaissance and socio-economic transformation.

Images from the event show Prof. Nawangwe walking the red carpet, receiving the award on stage, posing with dignitaries including Kikwete, and sharing the proud moment with his wife, Susan. The ceremony attracted high-profile leaders, policymakers, and influencers from across the continent.

The honour significantly boosts the visibility of both Makerere University and Uganda within pan-African leadership circles, reinforcing the country’s longstanding reputation as a regional hub for academic excellence.

Prof. Nawangwe has, in recent years, championed institutional reforms, research-driven innovation, and international partnerships aimed at repositioning Makerere as a leading global university rooted in African solutions.


Mike Ssegawa
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach him via email: kampalaplanet@gmail.com Tiktok/Twitter: @MikeSsegawa
