NETA-Uganda to Sponsor fully-funded China Benchmarking Mission for Traders

By Edrisa Ssentongo

The National Entrepreneurs and Traders Association Uganda (NETA-Uganda) has unveiled plans and preparations to sponsor Ugandan traders and entrepreneurs on a benchmarking mission to China with the aim of strengthening trade and investment ties between two countries.

NETA-Uganda which is an umbrella association is full committed to uniting and empowering traders and entrepreneurs through capacity building, advocacy and strategic relationships and will fully facilitate the fully funded trip in collaboration with the government of China.

NETA-Uganda President Thadeus Nagenda Musoke revealed that the initiative seeks to foster cooperation with Chinese entrepreneurs and to encourage investment in Uganda particularly in Local manufacturing.

China business acumen centres and rotates on navigating high context relationships priotizing Long term partnership and displaying extreme agility in a rapidly changing and digitally enabled market.

Chinese business success requires understanding values of hierarchy, loyalty and Modesty combined with rapid innovation, government alignment and data driven decisions.

” Our objective is to rapidly build strong relationships with Chinese investors to establish manufacturing ventures in Uganda instead of relying on imports, we aim to secure markets for Ugandan markets for Ugandan products in China as part of efforts to strengthen relationships between the two countries,” said Musoke.

The Ugandan delegation will participate in 5th Shandong import export organized by the Linyi wholesalers federation scheduled to happen on 20-22 April 2026 at the Linyi international convention and Exhibition center featuring 11 indoor exhibition halls and multifunctional area with key activities such as guest country promotions, international sister city engagements and sessions, investment promotion forums and networking events.

The event is expected to bring in traders dealing in robotics, industrial machinery, electronics, agrochemicals, automative products, personal care, consumer goods, hospitality solutions and domestic appliances.

Currently Ugandan traders and entrepreneurs are registering at NETA-Uganda offices for proper preparation and to be part of this business opportunity.