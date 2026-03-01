News

Speaker Among Launches Cancer Run 2026 dubbed Gwanga Mujje

watchdog
watchdog

By Edrisa Ssentongo

The cancer run 2026 edition had been launched st St. Francis hospital In Nsambya Kampala by the speaker of Parliament Anita Among with reaffirmation and commitment for support from government of Uganda to fight cancer and Partner with Rotary Uganda with other stakeholders in dealing with this killer disease.

Anita Among was the chief guest at the launch event brought different stakeholders from Media, health sector and Cemetery Bank.

The Speaker urged all leaders and citizens to unite in supporting Rotary’s mission of service delivery and compassionate leadership for the people of Uganda.

” The Rotary of Cancer center of Nsambya hospital will done and completed we shall contribution of sh 3 billion will be wired from Government towards this Lifesaving healthcare, said Anita Among.

During the cancer Run launch dubbed Gwanga Mujje the Executive Director of Centenary Bank Joseph Balikuddembe emphasized the collective action as vital in the fight against cancer reaffirming Centenary Bank’ s 15 year partnership with Rotary Uganda and also announced sh 500 million contribution to this year’s edition.

” Innovation must serve humanity and I urge the public to download the Gonza pay app to purchase the kits and join the fight for a healthier and more inclusive Uganda, the introduction of Gonza pay, a digital wallet developed by cente tech is designed to simplify purchases and drive financial inclusion,” said Joseph Balikuddembe.

Through Rotary Camcer Run programme Rotarians are proving to be people of action by focusing on four transformation pilars which is awareness and screening, infrastructure, expansion and collaboration partnering with Uganda cancer institute to bring specialized Care closer to the people.


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
Share This Article
Bywatchdog
Follow:
Watchdog Uganda is a news portal for trending news and commentaries in the areas of politics, security, business, tourism, technology, education, et al.
Previous Article URSB Expands National Innovation Network with 38th TISC at UVRI

Editor's Pick

Community NewsEducationNationalNewsPolitics

Red Pepper Boss Arinaitwe Rugyendo Graduates with PhD in Journalism at Makerere University’s 76th Graduation

Kampala – Prominent Ugandan journalist, media entrepreneur and STEM advocate Arinaitwe Rugyendo (Dr.…

4 Min Read
NewsOp-EdPolitics

Dr. Ayub Mukisa: Was Kyagulanyi’s Geneva Address a Sign of Political Desperation?

Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, addressed…

3 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 714 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4343 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

Political authorities must respect the Church’s autonomy

Recent commentary surrounding the postponed Holy Mass at Lubaga (Rubaga)…

How President Museveni Call to Service inspired Ex VP Ssekandi’s grandson Oscar Mutebi

How Museveni’s Call for Service Inspired…

ALEX ATWEMEREIREHO: The Urban Paradox: Modernizing Kampala Without Leaving the Poor Behind!

A city reveals its soul not…

BADRU WALUSANSA: Amplifying Women’s Voices No Longer Optional

A few years ago, I chanced…

JASON MUGIZI: Archbishop Kaziimba: Speaking Truth, Not Party Politics

Uganda has just emerged from the…