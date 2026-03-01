Speaker Among Launches Cancer Run 2026 dubbed Gwanga Mujje

By Edrisa Ssentongo

The cancer run 2026 edition had been launched st St. Francis hospital In Nsambya Kampala by the speaker of Parliament Anita Among with reaffirmation and commitment for support from government of Uganda to fight cancer and Partner with Rotary Uganda with other stakeholders in dealing with this killer disease.

Anita Among was the chief guest at the launch event brought different stakeholders from Media, health sector and Cemetery Bank.

The Speaker urged all leaders and citizens to unite in supporting Rotary’s mission of service delivery and compassionate leadership for the people of Uganda.

” The Rotary of Cancer center of Nsambya hospital will done and completed we shall contribution of sh 3 billion will be wired from Government towards this Lifesaving healthcare, said Anita Among.

During the cancer Run launch dubbed Gwanga Mujje the Executive Director of Centenary Bank Joseph Balikuddembe emphasized the collective action as vital in the fight against cancer reaffirming Centenary Bank’ s 15 year partnership with Rotary Uganda and also announced sh 500 million contribution to this year’s edition.

” Innovation must serve humanity and I urge the public to download the Gonza pay app to purchase the kits and join the fight for a healthier and more inclusive Uganda, the introduction of Gonza pay, a digital wallet developed by cente tech is designed to simplify purchases and drive financial inclusion,” said Joseph Balikuddembe.

Through Rotary Camcer Run programme Rotarians are proving to be people of action by focusing on four transformation pilars which is awareness and screening, infrastructure, expansion and collaboration partnering with Uganda cancer institute to bring specialized Care closer to the people.