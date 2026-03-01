UPDF Logistians graduate as Military Driving Permits are launched

Maj Gen. Moses Rwakitarate, the Coordinator of National Vital Assets and Strategic Installations has today officiated at the graduation ceremony of Basic Logistics Management Course (BLMC) Intake 09/25-26, Integrated Transport Management Course (ITMC) Intake 03/25-26, and Advanced Catering Course (ACC) Intake 01/25-26.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba at the College of Logistics and Engineering (COLE) in Magamaga, Maj Gen Rwakitarate highlighted the importance of training together, saying training together builds a strong force.

“East African brotherhood is compulsory but it’s very important we come together, train together and become a strong force,” he said, adding that “the survival of the black man is based on the solidarity of the African countries.”

Maj Gen Rwakitarate explained the need for effective utilization of resources as drawn from shared experiences.

“It’s very vital to manage logistics in the military, and there’s no successful war, no training or survival of a soldier without logistics,” noted Maj Gen Rwakitarate.

Maj Gen Rwakitarate explained that the best way to defeat an enemy in modern warfare is to cut off logistics, hence emphasizing the importance of effective management of logistics for the success of any mission.

He added that training together with our fraternal military brothers and sisters from the Somali National Army (SNA), Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF) and Central Africa Republic (CAR), ensures the sharing of experiences and strengthens the spirit of Pan Africanism.

He said: “No one can tell you that they can survive on their own. Therefore, we come together, train together to be a better fighting force for survival.”

He acknowledged the joint training with our fraternal forces, saying it builds solidarity.

“Training with us (UPDF) means that we can fight together when confronted,” he elaborated.

He concluded by congratulating graduands and urging them to demonstrate professionalism, competency and further imploring them to practice the acquired skills and knowledge in their respective units and formations.

The Joint Staff Logistics (JS-Logistics) Brig Gen Godwin Karugaba said the day marks an important milestone in the history of UPDF since military driving permits were also rolled out to emphasize discipline.

He called upon graduands to always remember the three pillars of logistics, that’s competency, integrity and foresight to guarantee mission success and operational readiness.

The JS – Logistics further called for strong documentation mechanisms, continuous professional development and discipline when managing tax player’s money.

Col Emmanuel Ruzindana, the Rwanda Defence Attachee to Uganda commended the UPDF fraternity and leadership for supporting the development of RDF, as evidenced by the joint training initiative.

“It’s now your responsibility to make sure that you manage the scarce logistics,” he told graduands.

The Commandant of COLE Col Chris Kyanku congratulated the 157 graduates drawn from the different units and formations within the UPDF, RDF, SNA and CAR army, noting that effective management of logistics ensures quality, transparency, adds value, boosts moral of soldiers and helps to cope with current trends in logistics for garrison and field conditions, among others.

Col Kyanku encouraged graduands to continue with self development and networking since they were drawn from different armies.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. I release you to practice what you have been taught,” he said.

Some of the course units in the three intakes included mental health, patriotism, Strategy for Handling Logistics, Impact of Social Media on Military Operations, Entrepreneurship and Gender Inclusivity in armed forces, among others.

According to Col Amos Rutaremwa, the launched Military Driving Permits will spearhead road safety and promote discipline.

He also explained that Military Driving Permits are given to soldiers with Valid National Driving Permits, adding that the former can be withdrawn incase of reckless driving.

Best students were awarded souvenirs in recognition of their outstanding performance, among them was Lt Irene Baluka who was best overall in Basic Logistics Management Course (BLMC) O9/25-26, while Best in Academics BLMC was Lt Amon Senkwari and best in the Advanced Catering Course (ACC) intake 09/25-26 was Lt Allen Nabukenya.

Integrated Transport Management Course (ITMC) had 49 Participants from UPDF, 03 from RDF and 02 from SNA. Basic Logistics Management Course (BLMC) had 49 Participants from UPDF, 03 from RDF and 02 from SNA. ACC had 52 graduates.

The ceremony was also attended by Generals, UPDF Seniors and Juniors, militants, representatives from Uganda Police Service and Prisons Service, families of graduands, and area residents, among others.