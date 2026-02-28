How President Museveni Call to Service inspired Ex VP Ssekandi’s grandson Oscar Mutebi

How Museveni’s Call for Service Inspired Oscar Mutebi’s Grassroots Drive in Greater Masaka

The performance of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) in the January 2026 general elections has been widely discussed across the country, particularly in the Greater Masaka sub-region where the party has traditionally faced stiff opposition.

Supporters say the renewed mobilisation efforts, coupled with increased emphasis on service delivery and wealth creation programmes, contributed to improved performance for Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and NRM candidates in several parts of Masaka.

Among those credited by local party members for energising the grassroots campaign is Mr. Oscar Mutebi, a known NRM mobiliser and former aide to Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi.

Grassroots mobilisation and social support

According to party members in the region, Mutebi moved extensively across Masaka City and neighbouring districts including Lwengo, Kalungu, Bukomansimbi, Sembabule and Mpigi, rallying support for NRM flag bearers.

Beyond political mobilisation, Mutebi is said to have distributed coffee seedlings and other farm inputs to households, encouraging families to embrace commercial agriculture. Supporters argue that this approach aligned with the government’s long-standing wealth creation agenda, including initiatives such as Operation Wealth Creation and the Parish Development Model, which aim to transition households into the money economy.

Residents interviewed for this story say the mobilisation strategy focused not only on votes but also on practical support — linking communities to agricultural resources, encouraging youth entrepreneurship and promoting participation in government programmes.

Performance in Masaka

NRM supporters in Masaka claim the party registered notable gains in the 2026 elections compared to previous cycles. Local party leaders say President Museveni secured approximately 41 percent of the vote in Masaka District, against a reported national average of about 71 percent.

While official figures are subject to confirmation by the Electoral Commission, party mobilisers describe the result as a step forward in a region historically considered an opposition stronghold.

Mutebi and his team are also credited by supporters with backing several NRM candidates at different levels, including parliamentary and local government races.

Mentorship and political inspiration

In interviews, Mutebi attributes his mobilisation drive to mentorship from senior NRM figures, including former Vice President Ssekandi and Gen. Salim Saleh (Caleb Akandwanaho). He says their guidance shaped his belief in grassroots organisation, discipline and economic empowerment.

“It is clear that many Ugandans voted for NRM leaders. I am grateful for the support from party elders and local leaders who worked tirelessly to mobilise resources and encourage our people,” Mutebi said in a recent interview.

He adds that his involvement has been driven by what he describes as a passion for service rather than the pursuit of a formal political office.

Focus on agriculture and youth empowerment

In Bukoto Central Constituency, where Mutebi is particularly active, supporters say he has worked closely with farmer groups by providing spraying machines and coffee seedlings. Youth and women’s groups have also reportedly benefited from mobilisation drives encouraging participation in income-generating activities.

Mutebi urges young people to take advantage of government programmes and avoid political apathy.

“This term is centred on economic transformation. Our focus should be on using the available government projects to uplift households and fight poverty,” he said.

Looking ahead

While he has not formally declared political ambitions, some local leaders suggest Mutebi could in future contest for elective office in the region. For now, he maintains that his priority remains community mobilisation, supporting NRM structures and promoting economic empowerment initiatives.

Political observers note that whether these grassroots efforts translate into sustained electoral gains for the NRM in Greater Masaka will depend on continued service delivery, accountability and the tangible impact of government programmes on ordinary households.

As the region navigates post-election realities, mobilisation efforts like those led by Oscar Mutebi highlight the ruling party’s strategy of combining political organisation with community-based economic outreach.