Dr. Ayub Mukisa: Was Kyagulanyi’s Geneva Address a Sign of Political Desperation?

Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, addressed the Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy on February 18, 2026. Speaking virtually from what Kyagulanyi refers to as “hiding,” he highlighted the political situation in Uganda following the 2026 presidential and parliamentary elections. Critics, however, questioned whether the move reflected political strength or a form of desperation.

To further discuss the points raised in this article, let me refer to Luke Melchiorre, an Associate Professor of Political Science and Global Studies at Marist University. In his 2025 work, Luke described Kyagulanyi’s political mission as an “amorphous political project.” By “amorphous,” Luke means a political idea, movement, or agenda that is unclear, loosely defined, and lacks a clear structure or direction. This leads to a few questions: Was Kyagulanyi’s speech at the Geneva Summit an attempt to regain political relevance, a move to attract international sympathy, or a response to domestic political challenges?

I pose these questions because, during his speech, Kyagulanyi relied on a written presentation that lacked concrete facts for the international community. Additionally, he spoke emotionally and seemed to use the summit as an opportunity to criticize President Museveni. In fact, in my conversations with some individuals, one person commented, “Kyagulanyi disappointed us at that summit. How can he address public issues emotionally?” Another said, “The way he spoke made it seem like he was arguing with the people at the summit.”

On the other hand, addressing global forums can be a strategic continuation of domestic activism rather than a retreat from it. From this perspective, speaking in Geneva may reflect political calculation and confidence, not vulnerability. However, from my observations, Kyagulanyi lacked the political calculation and confidence to present issues with indisputable evidence.

Based on Kyagulanyi’s address in Geneva, one can agree with Ernest Wamba-dia-Wamba’s (1994) statement that “Africa is living in a period of political crisis.” Just imagine a summit intended to focus on human rights, yet the opposition politician was advocating for sanctions. When I spoke with some people on the streets of Kampala about Kyagulanyi’s call for sanctions against Ugandan leaders, some expressed in Luganda, “Akavuyo k’aleeta amanye nti bwe bajja, n’ebibye bijja kufiiramu,” meaning that the chaos Kyagulanyi anticipates by calling for sanctions may also affect his own interests and wealth.

Ayub Mukisa (PhD)

Executive Director-Karamoja Anti Corruption Coalition

