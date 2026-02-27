Red Pepper Boss Arinaitwe Rugyendo Graduates with PhD in Journalism at Makerere University’s 76th Graduation

Kampala – Prominent Ugandan journalist, media entrepreneur and STEM advocate Arinaitwe Rugyendo (Dr. Deo Rugyendo) has been awarded a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Journalism and Communication at the 76th Graduation Ceremony of Makerere University.

Dr. Rugyendo successfully defended his thesis, From Print to Digital: A Historical-Political Economy Narrative of the Emergence and Adoption of ePapers in the Ugandan Press, on January 30, 2026, at the university’s School of Languages, Literature and Communication.

The Mak-RIF-funded study, supervised by Associate Professor William Tayeebwa and Professor Adolf Mbaine, examines the transition from traditional print newspapers to electronic formats (ePapers) in Uganda. Using qualitative analysis grounded in political economy, the research evaluates how ePapers sustain core media functions such as access to information, public education and accountability. It also explores their potential to expand readership and generate sustainable revenue in the face of declining print circulation.

The study proposes a practical framework for assessing digital newspaper effectiveness and cautions that technology alone cannot salvage journalism without strong ethical standards, viable business models and institutional support.

The academic milestone crowns an extraordinary personal and professional journey. Orphaned of his father at three months and raised by his mother, a primary school teacher, during the turbulence of the early 1980s, Rugyendo attended Kitabi Seminary before enrolling at Makerere University.

He began his career as a freelance reporter at the Daily Monitor, covering major national stories including the 2000 Kanungu tragedy. At just 23, he resigned from a stable editorial position and, together with colleagues, pooled Shs 700,000 to co-found Red Pepper in June 2001 — Uganda’s first English-language tabloid.

Despite arrests, court battles and sustained public scrutiny, the paper broke even within 18 months and acquired its own printing press by 2005, cementing its place in Uganda’s media landscape.

Since 2019, Rugyendo has served as founder and editor-in-chief of ResearchFinds News, a platform dedicated to evidence-based journalism, policy analysis and graduate mentorship. In 2016, he founded e2 Young Engineers Uganda to nurture STEM skills among children aged 4–15. He currently serves as chairman of the Uganda Premier League board.

Colleagues in academia and the media describe the PhD as more than a personal achievement. One observer noted that Rugyendo’s return to scholarship after decades of institution-building underscores the importance of reflection and intellectual renewal in professional life.

In Uganda’s rapidly evolving media environment — shaped by digital disruption, political pressures and economic challenges — his research offers timely insights into building resilient and ethical digital press ecosystems. His accomplishment at Makerere, long associated with engaged public intellectualism, highlights the value of bridging media entrepreneurship and academic inquiry.

As one of 213 PhD graduates at the 76th congregation, Dr. Rugyendo stands as an inspiration to young journalists and entrepreneurs across the country.

Watchdog Uganda congratulates Dr. Arinaitwe Rugyendo and wishes him continued success in strengthening Uganda’s media and knowledge systems.