AgricultureBusinessCommunity NewsNationalNews

MPs Stunned as Government Claims Uganda’s Coffee Exports Doubled in One Year After UCDA Merger

Mike Ssegawa
Mike Ssegawa


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMike Ssegawa
Follow:
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach him via email: kampalaplanet@gmail.com Tiktok/Twitter: @MikeSsegawa
Previous Article JASON MUGIZI: Archbishop Kaziimba: Speaking Truth, Not Party Politics
Next Article Red Pepper Boss Arinaitwe Rugyendo Graduates with PhD in Journalism at Makerere University’s 76th Graduation

Editor's Pick

Community NewsEducationNationalNewsPolitics

Red Pepper Boss Arinaitwe Rugyendo Graduates with PhD in Journalism at Makerere University’s 76th Graduation

Kampala – Prominent Ugandan journalist, media entrepreneur and STEM advocate Arinaitwe Rugyendo (Dr.…

By
Lawrence Kazooba
4 Min Read
NewsOp-EdPolitics

Dr. Ayub Mukisa: Was Kyagulanyi’s Geneva Address a Sign of Political Desperation?

Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, addressed…

3 Min Read
OpinionPeoplePolitics

Nsibambi Crossing to NRM: Voters Betrayed Him, And He Paid Back!

It was the American father of the Civil Rights Movement, Martin Luther…

8 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 713 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4342 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

JASON MUGIZI: Archbishop Kaziimba: Speaking Truth, Not Party Politics

Uganda has just emerged from the 2026 general elections, and…

Dr. Ayub Mukisa: Was Kyagulanyi’s Geneva Address a Sign of Political Desperation?

Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu,…

Nsibambi Crossing to NRM: Voters Betrayed Him, And He Paid Back!

It was the American father of…

DENIS JJUUKO: African Union could help national airlines struggling to fly

Sometime back, the Uganda Civil Aviation…

ANDREW BABA: The Presidency, RDCs On Museveni’s 71% And Flowers For Babalanda

When the dust settled on the…