Hotel Next Emerges as Masaka City’s Fastest-Growing Hospitality Brand Under Eng. Sotius Ssegawa

Hotel Next Outshines Competitors as Masaka’s Fastest-Growing Hospitality Brand

By Brian Mugenyi

Business Journalist, Africa

As Uganda ushers in the 2026/2027 financial year, the hospitality sector remains one of the country’s most demanding yet rewarding industries. Success in hotel business requires heavy capital investment, strategic planning, consistency in service delivery and the ability to adapt to changing market trends.

In Masaka City, one establishment increasingly drawing attention is Hotel Next, owned by Eng. Sotius Ssegawa. Opened on July 1, 2023, the hotel has rapidly positioned itself among the leading hospitality facilities in the Greater Masaka sub-region.

Masaka’s Growing Business Landscape

Masaka City continues to evolve as a commercial and administrative hub in central Uganda. With improving road infrastructure, expanding healthcare facilities and a growing population, the city is steadily attracting investors.

The ongoing redevelopment of the Masaka Recreation Grounds, projected to accommodate up to 15,000 people upon completion of its second phase, is expected to further boost conferences, sports tourism and public events in the area.

Within this growing ecosystem, Hotel Next has emerged as a modern hospitality facility catering to business travellers, tourists, corporate organisations and local residents.

A Vision Rooted in Determination

The story of Hotel Next is closely tied to its proprietor, Eng. Sotius Ssegawa, an electrical engineer turned entrepreneur.

Born to Mr. Michael Titus Kiwanuka and Ms. Pascazia Nansubuga of Kisoso Village in Masaka City, Ssegawa began his career after earning a Diploma in Electrical Engineering. He ventured into importing and retailing electrical accessories from China, gaining exposure to international markets and business systems.

In 2006, he founded Segken Services, a company specialising in solar installations and electrical works. Over time, the company secured contracts with major players in Uganda’s energy and telecommunications sectors, including Airtel Uganda, Umeme and Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL).

These experiences, combined with further studies in Information Technology and Project Planning and Management, strengthened his managerial and financial capacity to take on larger investments.

Turning Bank Loans into Opportunity

In Uganda, bank loans are often viewed with caution due to stories of property loss following loan defaults. However, Ssegawa chose a calculated approach. Using personal savings alongside structured bank financing, he embarked on building Hotel Next.

The investment has since matured into a fast-growing enterprise, contributing to Masaka’s hospitality profile and challenging the narrative that borrowing is inherently risky when managed professionally.

Inside Hotel Next

Hotel Next currently comprises three floors with 34 fully furnished rooms, all equipped with air conditioning and high-speed internet. Room rates range from approximately Shs250,000 for double occupancy to Shs300,000 for executive suites, positioning the facility within the mid-to-upper segment of the regional market.

The hotel also features two conference halls accommodating 200 and 250 guests respectively, making it suitable for workshops, corporate retreats and social functions. Its restaurant offers a blend of local and international cuisine, complemented by fresh juices and beverages.

On a typical weekday morning, guests can be seen enjoying breakfast as soft background music fills the halls — an atmosphere that reflects deliberate attention to ambience and service.

Community and Cultural Ties

Beyond business, Ssegawa is described by peers as a reserved but community-oriented entrepreneur. A member of the Greater Masaka business community, he is also said to be supportive of local initiatives.

He has previously contributed to community causes, including supporting centenary celebrations at St Theresa Bwanda Girls Secondary School, reinforcing his belief that business growth should translate into social impact.

According to Florence Owa Maria, a resident of Kyabakuza, “His belief is simple: business must uplift not only the owner but also the surrounding community.”

Expansion Plans Underway

Construction is currently underway for a seven-floor extension that will add 45 more rooms, including presidential suites, a swimming pool and a modern health club. Once completed, the expansion is expected to significantly increase the hotel’s capacity and competitiveness within Uganda’s regional tourism market.

Lessons for Entrepreneurs

Ssegawa’s journey offers practical lessons for aspiring business leaders:

Calculated risk-taking: Strategic borrowing can drive expansion when supported by strong financial planning.

Strategic borrowing can drive expansion when supported by strong financial planning. Technical foundation: His engineering background provided discipline and project management skills.

His engineering background provided discipline and project management skills. Networking: Partnerships and industry relationships played a critical role in scaling his ventures.

Partnerships and industry relationships played a critical role in scaling his ventures. Community engagement: Sustainable businesses integrate social responsibility into their operations.

Looking Ahead

Hotel Next’s rapid growth highlights the increasing potential of regional cities like Masaka to host modern, high-standard facilities outside Kampala.

“I have a journey to walk and create a difference in the hotel business in Masaka City and Uganda. That is my driving factor,” Ssegawa said.

As Masaka continues to expand, investments such as Hotel Next signal a broader shift — one where local entrepreneurs are redefining the region’s economic and hospitality landscape through resilience, innovation and long-term vision.