URSB Expands National Innovation Network with 38th TISC at UVRI

Kampala, Uganda – The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) has officially established and launched the 38th Technology and Innovation Support Centre (TISC) at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI), reinforcing its commitment to positioning intellectual property (IP) as a driver of research excellence, innovation, and socio-economic transformation.

The new Centre is part of the global Technology and Innovation Support Centres programme facilitated by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). Through this initiative, URSB continues to expand nationwide access to high-quality patent information, scientific and technical databases, IP advisory services, and capacity-building support for researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs.

By hosting the TISC at UVRI—one of Uganda’s premier scientific research institutions—URSB is strategically strengthening the bridge between research and commercialization. The Centre will provide technology searches, patent analytics, IP strategy development, and guidance on patent filing and commercialization pathways, ensuring that research outputs move beyond academic publication into protected, market-ready products and services.

The launch ceremony was graced by Dr. Samuel Okware, Director General of the Uganda National Health Research Organisation, and Prof. Pontiano Kaleebu, Director of UVRI, reflecting strong institutional commitment to advancing Uganda’s research infrastructure and innovation ecosystem.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Okware described the TISC as a transformative milestone for Uganda’s research community. He noted that the Centre will serve as a benchmarking and learning hub, reduce duplication of research efforts, and enhance access to global patent and scientific databases—critical foundations for building a sustainable culture of innovation.

Representing the Registrar General, Commissioner Finance and Administration Mr. Ambrose Ekaju underscored URSB’s strategic vision behind the initiative. He emphasized that the launch aligns with Uganda’s national development priorities, including Uganda Vision 2040 and National Development Plan IV, both of which place science, technology, and innovation at the center of socio-economic growth. He reiterated that research must increasingly translate into protected technologies, commercial products, and sustainable enterprises.

Prof. Kaleebu welcomed the partnership with URSB, noting that while UVRI has long delivered impactful scientific research, structured IP support now places patents and commercialization firmly at the core of its research agenda.

With the establishment of the 38th TISC at UVRI, URSB continues to strengthen Uganda’s national innovation framework by embedding IP services within leading research institutions. The Centre stands as a clear demonstration of Uganda’s commitment to building a resilient, knowledge-based economy—one in which researchers are empowered to protect their ideas, leverage global knowledge resources, and deliver solutions to both local and global challenges.