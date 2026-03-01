Natasha Saves the Day as Lil Pazo Faces Mama Janet’s Hair Question on Jazz with Jajja

Kampala, Uganda – A humorous yet revealing moment from the popular show Jazz with Jajja has gone viral, capturing rising musician Lil Pazo and panelist Natasha Museveni in an unforgettable exchange from Janet Museveni. The 1:23-minute clip, has already racked up over 31,000 views in under a day, was part of the engagement of content creators with President Museveni who was in the company of his wife, Janet Kataha, popularly known as Mama Janet.

The moment, noted by social media user Nelson Bwire Kapo, unfolded when Mama Janet Museveni raised a concern about youth changing their hair color, questioning why young people tamper with their hair’s natural state. As cameras zoomed in on Lil Pazo—whose signature red-tinted hair drew immediate attention—the First Lady chuckled at the sight, making the young musician visibly flustered.

Known for his hit song Otukubye, Lil Pazo struggled to respond to a question about sports investment, a topic outside his usual expertise. His brief pause drew laughs from the audience and highlighted the pressure performers face under the scrutiny of live cameras.

Enter Natasha, the poised and confident panelist, who swiftly filled the gap. She smoothly elaborated on youth talent development in sports, showing both insight and diplomacy. When the conversation touched on hair and personal expression, Natasha acknowledged Mama Janet’s concerns while defending young people’s choices, noting that many youth try to express themselves or look African in their own way. She also highlighted those who come to Kisozi with less stylish hair, emphasizing that fashion is not always a priority. Mama Janet listened and gracefully shifted the topic, avoiding further tension.

For Lil Pazo, the episode was a mix of humor and pressure, illustrating how even rising stars can be caught off-guard by unexpected questions. For Natasha, it was a chance to shine, demonstrating poise, intelligence, and sensitivity in handling both cultural commentary and a live audience.

Social media erupted with laughter and admiration. Fans praised Natasha for her “better brain” and quick thinking, while others sympathized with Lil Pazo, noting the challenge of staying composed under the scrutiny of cameras and influential figures.

Jazz with Jajja, celebrated for bringing young people to interact with President Museveni and hear them out, started during the 2026 presidential campaign. It has featured largely, social media content creators, and Lil Pazo happens to be one of the social media sensations with a musical background.