Museveni Hosts Second Jazz with Jajja at Kisozi Ranch, Pledges UGX 5 Billion for Content Creators

KISOZI, Gomba District – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni on Saturday hosted the second edition of Jazz with Jajja – Ranch Edition at their private farm in Kisozi, bringing together hundreds of young Ugandans for dialogue on ideology, patriotism and economic empowerment.

The relaxed youth engagement was organised by the President’s daughter, Natasha Karugire Museveni, who played a visible coordinating role throughout the day. Set against the backdrop of grazing cattle and open pastures, the gathering departed from the usual formal state setting. There were no lecterns or rigid programmes — only chairs arranged under trees, live musical undertones and candid exchanges between the country’s leadership and predominantly Gen Z and millennial participants.

Attendees included social media influencers, musicians, digital entrepreneurs and other members of the President’s “bazzukulu.” Conversations centred on wealth creation, mindset change, national identity and how young people can tap into opportunities within the digital economy.

The standout moment came when Dembe FM presenter Isaac Katende, popularly known as Kasuku, spoke on behalf of content creators. He reminded the President of earlier commitments to support the fast-growing digital industry and requested seed capital to strengthen their association and SACCO.

In response, President Museveni announced a commitment of UGX 5 billion to the content creators’ association and SACCO, and pledged a follow-up meeting next week to finalise implementation details. The announcement drew cheers both at the ranch and across social media platforms, where clips of the exchange quickly went viral.

In an emotional aside, Kasuku shared a personal appeal to the First Lady, describing himself as an orphan and requesting a private meeting. Janet Museveni responded warmly, promising him an appointment.

The significance of the engagement goes beyond the monetary pledge. By directly engaging content creators and influencers, the President signalled recognition of their growing role in shaping public discourse, political messaging and youth mobilisation. In an era where digital platforms influence opinion faster than traditional media, structured engagement with online voices reflects a strategic shift in how leadership interfaces with Uganda’s youthful population.

While some online commentators questioned how the funds will be disbursed and managed, many creators described the pledge as a landmark moment for Uganda’s digital economy.

As the event concluded with music and group photos, President Museveni urged the youth to prioritise production, promote local products and remain united. The second ranch edition of Jazz with Jajja has further entrenched a new model of informal, intergenerational political engagement — blending conversation, symbolism and economic commitment.