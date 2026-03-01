Softcare Uganda Steps Up as Health Champion: Staff Donate Over 50 Units of Blood in Major CSR Drive

Kampala – Softcare Uganda, a leading local manufacturer of baby diapers, sanitary pads, baby wipes and baby pants, has intensified its corporate social responsibility efforts with a blood donation drive that saw more than 80 employees participate.

The exercise, held on January 24 at the company’s Kampala offices in partnership with the Uganda Blood Bank, collected over 50 units of blood to support health facilities across the country.

Company officials described the initiative as part of Softcare Uganda’s broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, which in recent months has included the distribution of hygiene products to schools, orphanages and maternal health centres.

Staff Step Forward

According to company representatives, the blood drive was voluntary and open to all staff members. Management confirmed that similar exercises will now be organised quarterly.

Employees who participated framed the effort as a gesture of gratitude to communities that have supported the brand’s growth. One production supervisor, who requested anonymity because he is not authorised to speak publicly, said the activity reflected the company’s broader mission of care.

“We manufacture products that support mothers and babies every day. Donating blood extends that care to people we may never meet,” he said.

Softcare Uganda operates under the slogans “More Care, More Love” and “So Fit, So Right,” positioning itself as an affordable provider of feminine and baby care products. The company says its focus remains on maintaining quality while keeping prices accessible to low- and middle-income families.

Linking Hygiene to Broader Health Needs

The blood donation campaign comes weeks after Softcare teams distributed baby diapers, sanitary pads and wipes to new mothers at a Kampala-based hospital’s maternity wing. Earlier outreach programmes reached St. Catherine’s College in Makindye, Family of Africa Orphanage in Biina, and Sweswe Primary School in Kyegegwa District, where girls received reusable sanitary pads alongside menstrual health education.

Public health advocates continue to warn that period poverty remains a barrier to girls’ education, with many students missing school due to lack of access to menstrual products. At the same time, Uganda faces persistent blood shortages, particularly affecting mothers experiencing childbirth complications, accident victims and patients undergoing surgery.

By combining menstrual hygiene support with blood donation campaigns, the company says it aims to address multiple health challenges simultaneously.

Local Production and Affordability

Industry analysts note that local manufacturing has helped stabilise prices for essential hygiene products despite rising global import costs. Softcare Uganda’s sanitary pads retail at approximately UGX 7,500 per pack, a price point the company says is intended to widen access to safe menstrual products.

A senior manager told Watchdog Uganda that the company’s CSR strategy aligns with its production mission.

“Our objective goes beyond commercial success. We want Ugandan mothers and girls to feel confident and supported. When our staff donate blood, it reflects the same values that guide our manufacturing,” the manager said.

Calls for Wider Private Sector Engagement

Health stakeholders have welcomed the initiative, describing it as timely amid ongoing blood supply challenges. Officials from the Uganda Blood Bank emphasised the importance of sustained voluntary donations, noting that national demand consistently exceeds supply.

Experts argue that greater private sector participation could significantly boost national blood reserves and strengthen public health systems. They say coordinated corporate drives can supplement existing community mobilisation campaigns and ease pressure on public facilities.

As Uganda continues to grapple with period poverty and critical blood shortages, initiatives such as Softcare Uganda’s highlight the potential role of manufacturers in addressing social challenges beyond their core business operations.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to monitor corporate contributions to public health and community welfare. Readers with information about similar initiatives can contact the newsroom.