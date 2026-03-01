MIKE SSEGAWA: Building Stronger Partnerships – MPs and RDCs as Partners in Uganda’s Progress

Turning Dialogue into Results

The recent meeting between Members of Parliament and the leadership of the Office of the President was more than a routine engagement. It was an important moment of reflection on how national and district leaders can work better together.

During the discussion, MPs raised concerns about the conduct of some Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) during the recent elections. The Permanent Secretary responded candidly, outlining the administrative steps taken where officers were found to have acted outside their mandate. Just as importantly, it was reaffirmed that the Office of the President receives frequent—often daily—performance reports on RDCs.

This level of monitoring signals something critical: accountability matters. It shows that leadership is attentive, corrective when necessary, and committed to professional standards in public service.

The tone of the meeting was constructive. It reinforced a simple but powerful principle—appointed and elected leaders are not rivals. They are partners in delivering services and advancing Uganda’s development agenda.

Distinct Roles, Shared Purpose

Uganda’s Constitution clearly outlines the roles of MPs and RDCs. These roles are different, but they are designed to complement—not compete with—each other.

Members of Parliament are elected to legislate, represent their constituents at the national level, oversee government programmes and spending, and mobilise communities for key initiatives such as education, healthcare and agriculture. Their authority flows directly from the people.

RDCs, on the other hand, are appointed by the President to represent the central government in each district. Their responsibilities include monitoring the implementation of government programmes, coordinating public services, advising district leadership on national priorities, and chairing the District Security Committee.

That security role is especially important. By bringing together the District Police Commander, Magistrate, Chief Administrative Officer, District Chairperson and other officials, the RDC helps maintain stability and address emerging challenges before they escalate. In many districts, this coordination is the backbone of effective service delivery.

Seen clearly, the relationship is straightforward: MPs shape laws, influence national budgets and advocate for their communities. RDCs ensure those laws and programmes are implemented effectively on the ground. When the two offices collaborate well, citizens feel the impact through better roads, functioning health centres, improved schools and stronger local economies.

Managing Differences with Maturity

In any democracy, disagreements are inevitable. Different perspectives are natural when leaders serve diverse constituencies and responsibilities. The key question is not whether differences arise, but how they are handled.

The recent engagement demonstrated a mature approach. Concerns were raised openly. Responses were provided transparently. Corrective measures were explained. That is how institutions build trust.

To strengthen this partnership further, several practical steps can make collaboration more consistent and less personality-driven.

Regular district coordination meetings should bring together MPs, RDCs, district chairpersons and technical officers. These sessions can review project progress, security issues and service delivery gaps. When communication is structured, misunderstandings decrease.

Both sides must also demonstrate mutual respect. MPs carry a direct electoral mandate and deserve to be consulted on key district matters. RDCs, as representatives of the President, equally deserve institutional respect and cooperation.

RDCs can use the District Security Committee as a platform for periodic engagement with MPs and other elected leaders. These meetings can identify implementation gaps that require parliamentary intervention or additional national support.

Timely information-sharing is equally critical. MPs need accurate updates about what is happening on the ground, while RDCs benefit from insight into parliamentary debates and budget priorities that affect districts.

Joint monitoring of flagship programmes—such as the Parish Development Model, infrastructure investments and health initiatives—should become routine. When leaders conduct field visits together, they send a powerful message of unity and shared responsibility.

Capacity-building workshops organised jointly by Parliament and the Office of the President can also reinforce understanding of constitutional roles and ethical collaboration. Even simple steps, such as issuing joint public statements celebrating shared achievements, can strengthen public confidence in government institutions.

A Shared Responsibility to Deliver

None of these recommendations requires new laws. They require commitment, discipline and a shared understanding that national progress depends on cooperation.

The Office of the President has already demonstrated leadership through consistent oversight and openness to dialogue. Building on that example can transform occasional friction into a durable working partnership.

Ultimately, Ugandans are not concerned with institutional rivalries. They care about jobs, security, functioning services and visible development. When MPs focus on legislation and representation, and RDCs concentrate on implementation and coordination, the entire country benefits.

The recent interface showed that constructive engagement is possible. Sustaining that spirit of collaboration will ensure that both offices work as intended—distinct in mandate, united in purpose.

Uganda’s citizens expect no less, and they deserve no less.

Mike Ssegawa is a veteran journalist and the deputy RDC for Kassanda District