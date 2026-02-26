Nsibambi Crossing to NRM: Voters Betrayed Him, And He Paid Back!

It was the American father of the Civil Rights Movement, Martin Luther King Jr., who delivered a timeless reflection that continues to challenge leaders across generations.

Dr. King famously wrote: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”

He penned these powerful words in his historic Letter from Birmingham Jail on April 16, 1963, addressed to eight white Alabama clergymen: C. C. J. Carpenter, Joseph A. Durick, J. Louis Smith, Earl Stallings, Nolan B. Harmon, George M. Murray, Edward V. Ramage, and Paul Hardin.

The eight had publicly criticised his protests as “unwise and untimely” in a statement titled A Call for Unity, urging patience and local negotiations instead of street demonstrations.

To Dr. King and other Black clergy, this felt like betrayal. These were fellow men of faith who preached equality before God, yet hesitated to stand beside him at a decisive moment. King felt abandoned — not by declared enemies, but by those who professed brotherhood in Christ.

Yet even in that moment of disappointment, Dr. King stood firm. Instead of retreating, he deepened his conviction. His words became a moral yardstick, a standard by which the courage and consistency of leaders are measured, especially when tested by adversity.

His statement echoes the biblical resolve of Job when he asked, “Shall we accept good from God, and not trouble?” Leadership, in essence, is proven not in applause but in adversity.

It is against this philosophical and moral backdrop that the political journey of Nsibambi must be examined.

Nsibambi, a renowned law don who has nurtured hundreds of lawyers in Uganda and across Africa, transitioned in 2021 from the lecture halls to the August House.

Many believed in his intellectual depth and political grounding. He had long stood in the trenches of opposition politics — from the days of Suleiman Kiggundu to the era of Kizza Besigye.

Indeed, Nsibambi can fairly be described as a doyen of Uganda’s non-practising opposition politics. He witnessed the opposition’s ideological and structural evolution from Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere to Nasser Ntege Sebaggala and eventually to Dr. Besigye. He observed, participated, and analysed. He was there when strategies were crafted and when confrontations with state power unfolded.

For nearly two decades, during Dr. Besigye’s numerous legal battles, Nsibambi was often among the inner circle of legal strategists. He was not merely a spectator; he was a trusted defender. On radio talk shows and public forums, he articulated opposition ideals with conviction. He spoke as a committed disciple of the cause.

It is also reasonable to assume that his political involvement came at personal cost, strained relationships, possible losses, reputational battles, and sacrifices known only to those close to him.

Furthermore, during his first election, supporters, particularly from his former political home, the Forum for Democratic Change, invested heavily in his success. Some endured harassment, loss of property, and other hardships. They believed that once Nsibambi entered Parliament, he would champion their struggle from within the nation’s most powerful decision-making chambers.

Were they wrong to believe so? That question depends largely on perspective and political allegiance. History often delivers verdicts long after emotions have cooled.

While in Parliament, Nsibambi reportedly worked diligently for his constituency. Development initiatives were pursued, engagements made, and his presence felt. Yet politics is rarely forgiving. At the ballot box, he lost. And in that loss, he felt crucified not by adversaries, but by those he considered his own.

The pain of political rejection can be piercing. It recalls the tragedy of Julius Caesar, who, despite military triumphs across Europe, succumbed not merely to daggers but to betrayal, especially upon seeing Marcus Junius Brutus among the conspirators. The emotional blow of betrayal often wounds deeper than defeat itself.

One could argue that Nsibambi felt a similar sting. The very electorate and political family he had served did not return him to office. In that moment, he stood at his “time of challenge and controversy.” The ultimate measure, as Dr. King would frame it, had arrived.

His response was decisive: he crossed to the National Resistance Movement (NRM). To some, this was pragmatism; to others, it was retribution. To his former allies, it appeared as betrayal. To his new political home, it was a strategic gain, perhaps even a masterstroke.

Was this a calculated repositioning for relevance? Was it a response born out of wounded pride? Or was it a reflection of evolving political convictions? Only Nsibambi himself can fully answer that.

Yet the larger question remains: when tested by rejection, does one retreat, retaliate, or remain resolute?

Dr. King’s measure suggests that adversity refines or reveals character. In the comfort of analysis, when one is a commentator rather than a contestant, conviction is easier to sustain. But once one enters the arena, contests elections, spends resources, and risks reputation, politics becomes personal.

Nsibambi moved from being an analyst of power to a participant in its contest. The expectations shifted. The stakes rose. When he lost his re-election bid, the test was no longer theoretical; it was real.

Some argue that his shift to NRM leaves him politically “undressed” in the opposition space. Others contend that within NRM, his legal acumen and experience may yet find fertile ground. In one camp, he is viewed as having betrayed a cause; in another, as having matured beyond partisan rigidity.

Who ultimately gains or loses from this transition is a matter history will determine. Political seasons change. Alliances evolve. Today’s controversy may become tomorrow’s footnote.

But Dr King’s timeless reflection still lingers: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”

In Nsibambi’s case, that measure has been taken not in lecture halls or radio studios, but in the unforgiving court of electoral defeat and political realignment. Whether history will judge his choice as courage, compromise, or calculation remains to be seen.

The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy