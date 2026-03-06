Immigration Overhaul Amid Ethnic Tensions: Questions Linger Over Muhoozi’s Role in Leadership Shake-Up

In a move that has sparked widespread speculation about political interference and ethnic favoritism, Uganda’s Ministry of Internal Affairs oversaw a significant leadership handover at the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control (DCIC) on March 5, 2026. Lt. Gen. Joseph Musanyufu, the Permanent Secretary, presided over the ceremony where outgoing officials handed over offices to interim appointees, amid praise for past reforms but growing concerns over the motives behind the changes.

Maj. Gen. Apollo Kasiita-Gowa relinquished his position as Chief of Citizenship and Immigration Control to Col. Geoffrey Kambere, who assumes the role on an acting basis. Similarly, Brig. Johnson Namanya handed over as Commissioner for Citizenship and Passports Management to Assistant Commissioner Murari Moses, while Assistant Commissioner Marcelino Bwesigye took charge as Acting Commissioner for Borders and Foreign Nationals Management.

The transitions mark the end of a tenure that transformed Uganda’s immigration system from a bureaucratic nightmare into a more efficient operation. Over the past few years, reforms within the directorate helped streamline passport applications and visa processing, significantly reducing waiting times and improving service delivery.

Public reactions on social media platforms highlighted the achievements of the outgoing leadership. Many users credited the team for improving the passport application process and introducing a clearer online system that reduced long queues and unnecessary delays. Others commended the immigration directorate for simplifying visa processing and improving customer service.

However, beneath the praise lies growing unease. Some critics allege the shake-up could be linked to concerns within security circles regarding the issuance of passports and national identification documents to individuals of Rwandan descent. The debate touches on longstanding sensitivities tied to the complex political and security relationship between Uganda and Rwanda.

The timing of the changes has also drawn attention following remarks by the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, in February 2026 in which he stated that he intended to remove officers he accused of frustrating Ugandan-Banyarwanda in accessing national identification documents. The statement sparked heated debate online, with some observers interpreting it as an indication of military influence over immigration administration.

Officials from the Ministry of Internal Affairs have dismissed such claims. Government spokespersons have maintained that the changes were part of routine administrative transitions, noting that several of the officers had completed their tours of duty after years of service since being seconded to the immigration directorate in 2018.

According to ministry officials, the outgoing team played a critical role in modernizing the country’s immigration services, introducing digital platforms and improving efficiency across passport issuance and border management systems.

Nonetheless, the leadership changes come at a time when Uganda continues to navigate a sensitive regional environment. Although diplomatic relations between Uganda and Rwanda have improved compared to previous years, underlying tensions remain, shaped by past disputes involving border closures, security accusations and deportation claims.

Observers say maintaining professionalism and transparency within immigration institutions will be crucial in safeguarding public confidence and ensuring equal treatment for all citizens.

Human rights advocates and governance analysts have called for clear communication from government regarding the reasons behind the leadership changes. They argue that transparency is essential to prevent speculation and to reinforce trust in key public institutions.

As the new interim leadership settles into office, attention will now turn to whether the reforms introduced over recent years will continue and whether the directorate will maintain its progress in improving service delivery to Ugandans.

For now, the handover signals a new chapter for Uganda’s immigration leadership—one that will be closely watched by both the public and regional observers as the country continues balancing national security interests with administrative independence.