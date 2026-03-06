News

President Museveni arrives in Arusha for the 25th EAC Heads of State Summit 

Mulema Najib
H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has arrived in Arusha, United Republic of Tanzania, to participate in the 25th Ordinary Summit of the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State.

The summit is being held under the theme: “Deepening Integration for Improved Livelihoods of EAC Citizens.”

The meeting will bring together regional leaders to deliberate on strengthening economic cooperation, enhancing regional integration, and advancing initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of citizens across the East African Community.

Upon arrival in Arusha, President Museveni was received by a delegation of Tanzanian and Ugandan officials led by Hon. Patrobas Katambi, Tanzania’s Minister of Home Affairs, and Hon. Dennis Londo, Tanzania’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade.

Other officials present at the reception included:

-Dr. Samwel Shelukindo, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Tanzania)

-Amb. Mindi Kasiga

-Robert Mbwasi, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry and Trade (Tanzania)

-Hon. John Mulimba, Uganda’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Affairs

-Amb. Fred Mwesigye, Uganda’s High Commissioner to Tanzania

-Amb. Anne Katusiime, Head of the Uganda Consulate in Arusha

-Brig. Ronald Bigirwa, UPDF Defence Advisor

The summit is expected to review progress on key regional integration pillars including trade, infrastructure development, and economic transformation, while also addressing emerging regional priorities aimed at fostering sustainable development and prosperity for the people of East Africa.

President Museveni’s participation underscores Uganda’s continued commitment to the goals of the East African Community and the strengthening of regional cooperation.

 


ByMulema Najib
