Paternity Wars on TikTok: Chicken Chicken’s Explosive Feud with Number 1 Raises Tough Questions About Uganda’s Laws

A dramatic paternity dispute playing out on TikTok has captured the attention of Ugandan social media users, raising difficult questions about family responsibility, identity, and the limits of the country’s legal system.

At the center of the controversy is popular TikTok personality Chicken Chicken, whose real name is Anthony Katongole. Katongole has publicly accused a man known online as Number 1, also referred to as Number Emu and reportedly identified as Nsubuga or Saka Paul, of being his biological father who allegedly abandoned him while he was still a child.

The accused man has strongly denied the claims.

The dispute recently exploded during a tense TikTok live session hosted by content creator Kabaata, where the two sides exchanged accusations before thousands of viewers. Katongole insists that Number 1 is his father and should agree to a DNA test. Number 1, however, has rejected both the claim and the calls for testing.

For many viewers, the public clash reflects a deeper personal struggle by Katongole, who says he grew up without knowing his father and has long sought answers about his identity.

This is not the first time the TikToker has publicly raised paternity allegations. In 2023, Katongole accused Kampala political figure Ronald Balimwezo of being his father. The matter attracted police attention before it was quietly resolved.

The current dispute has again exposed the legal gray areas surrounding paternity claims involving adults in Uganda.

Under Uganda’s Children Act, parental responsibilities such as maintenance primarily apply to children below the age of 18. While courts can order DNA tests during paternity disputes, such orders are largely guided by the best interests of a minor.

For adults, the situation becomes more complicated.

An adult seeking to prove paternity must typically file a civil case in the High Court seeking a declaration of parentage. Even then, the court has discretion on whether to compel a DNA test, especially when the alleged parent refuses. Judges often require credible evidence suggesting a reasonable basis for the claim before granting such an order.

As a result, many adults searching for biological truth find themselves trapped between emotional pain and legal uncertainty.

Even if a DNA test were to confirm Katongole’s claim, legal remedies remain limited. Uganda’s laws do not allow retroactive child maintenance once a person reaches adulthood, and there are few legal avenues to seek compensation for alleged parental neglect in the past.

On the other hand, if the claim proves false, the accuser could face potential defamation risks. Publicly accusing someone of fathering a child and abandoning them can damage reputation, especially when the claims spread widely on social media platforms.

The TikTok saga highlights a growing reality in the digital age: deeply personal family disputes are increasingly being fought in public spaces online.

Yet the law has not fully caught up.

As debates rage across social media timelines, the controversy is sparking broader calls for reflection on whether Uganda’s legal framework should evolve to give adults clearer pathways to establish biological identity while also protecting individuals from damaging false accusations.

For now, the viral feud remains unresolved — but it has already ignited a national conversation about truth, responsibility, and the search for identity.