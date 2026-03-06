NESTOR BASEMERA, PhD: Women’s Movement and the Informal Sector: Understanding the Complexities of Violence Against Women Market and Street Vendors

International Women’s Day is celebrated by various social and labor movements worldwide as a day to honor the struggle of the women’s movement for equal rights, opportunities, and an end to discrimination and all forms of violence. Now more than ever, we cannot defend women’s rights without including women workers in the informal economy in our collective struggle for equality and liberation.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, over 74% of women in non-agricultural jobs are in informal employment, which is estimated to contribute to over 50% of Uganda’s GDP and employ 65% of its labor force (UN, 2024). Every day, we can see women at the marketplace and on the streets, making a living to support their families and making a significant contribution to the local economy.

In Bunyangabu district, data from five selected markets (Nyakigumba, Kibiito, Rwimi, Kyamukuube, and Sig’osiire) reveals a stark contradiction: workplaces intended to support livelihoods are instead sites of risk, exclusion, and neglect. Accordingly, 64.2% of women vendors in these areas experience physical abuse from customers, with many reporting harassment and intimidation that jeopardize women’s safety and dignity. The survey also found that 40.9% of women vendors face violence and harassment, frequently from market authorities, customers, and fellow vendors.

Moreover, some of these women are survivors of domestic abuse who turned to vending as a means of survival rather than choice. Additionally, gender-specific economic precarity exacerbates women’s vulnerability, as only 7.8% of the women have maternity coverage, and most of them work long hours under insecure and exploitative conditions. Overall, vendors in most local markets in Bunyangabu district and Tooro sub-region lack access to basic infrastructure. For one in five vendors, the ground is their workplace with no shelter. Moreover, extreme weather has been disastrous for the incomes of these vendors, especially for those selling perishable goods such as fresh food, fruits, vegetables, or fish.

Furthermore, 30.9% of women vendors in Bunyangabu do not have access to toilets at their workplace, a problem that disproportionately affects women. Of those who have access to sanitation facilities, only 32.9% have access to gender-separated toilets, an invaluable source of safety and comfort for women vendors, posing concerns for their health and problems with menstruation. The lack of sanitary facilities, insecurity, and extreme weather intensify both economic and psychological stress, reinforcing women’s exposure to physical as well as emotional harm.

The situation above paints a grim reality, yet it might also help change it. This study provides a practical organizing tool, strengthening solidarity and uncovering shared experiences across the country. These conditions amplify the demands of women vendors for the right to formalize their work and to live free from violence.

To achieve this goal, it is crucial to streamline women’s access to public financing programs like the Parish Development Model (PDM) and the Women Entrepreneurship Program (WEP) by providing clear eligibility criteria, accessible grievance channels, and gender-responsive loans (such as collateral-free microloans with flexible repayment options).

It is also recommended to train local market committees and security personnel in responding promptly and sensitively to harassment and violence, as well as establishing reporting desks and helplines. Finally, it is of utmost importance to set up secure storage facilities, shelters, gender-separated toilets, and stalls to safeguard goods from weather damage and theft.

Funding:

This study was funded by the government of Uganda through Makerere University Research and Innovations Fund (Makrif).

The writer is a researcher.