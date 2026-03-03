KAGENYI LUKKA: Uganda’s Open Door Policy on Refugees: A Beacon of Hope

Uganda, a landlocked country in East Africa, has been making headlines in recent years for its progressive and generous refugee policy. With a history of hosting refugees from neighboring countries, Uganda has earned the reputation of being one of the most welcoming countries in the world. As the Deputy Resident City Commissioner of Kampala City, I have had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the impact of Uganda’s open-door policy on refugees.

A Brief History of Refugee Hosting in Uganda

Uganda has a long history of hosting refugees, dating back to the 1950s when it welcomed refugees from Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Since then, the country has continued to provide a safe haven for people fleeing conflict, persecution, and natural disasters in their home countries. Today, Uganda hosts over 1.4 million refugees, making it one of the largest refugee-hosting countries in the world.

The Open Door Policy: A Model for the World

Uganda’s open-door policy is based on the principle of providing a safe haven for those seeking refuge. The policy allows refugees to live freely in designated settlements, access basic services such as healthcare and education, and participate in economic activities. Refugees are also given the opportunity to work and start their own businesses, contributing to the local economy.

The policy is guided by the 2006 Refugees Act, which provides a framework for the protection and assistance of refugees. The Act ensures that refugees are treated with dignity and respect, and are given the opportunity to rebuild their lives in safety and dignity.

Key Features of Uganda’s Refugee Policy

So, what makes Uganda’s refugee policy so unique? Here are some key features:

– Freedom of movement: Refugees are allowed to move freely within the country and are not confined to camps.

– Access to basic services: Refugees have access to basic services such as healthcare, education, and sanitation.

– Economic opportunities: Refugees are allowed to work and start their own businesses, contributing to the local economy.

– Integration with host communities: Refugees are encouraged to integrate with host communities, promoting social cohesion and understanding.

The Impact of Uganda’s Refugee Policy

Uganda’s open-door policy has had a significant impact on the lives of refugees and the local economy. Refugee entrepreneurs have started businesses, creating employment opportunities for both refugees and Ugandans. Refugee farmers have increased food production, improving food security in the country. The presence of refugees has also led to the development of infrastructure, including roads, schools, and healthcare facilities.

Moreover, Uganda’s refugee policy has been recognized globally as a model for other countries to follow. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has praised Uganda’s approach, saying it is “a beacon of hope for refugees and a model for other countries in the region and beyond.”

Challenges and Opportunities

While Uganda’s refugee policy has achieved significant success, there are still challenges to be addressed. The country faces significant funding gaps, which have impacted the delivery of services to refugees. There are also concerns about the environmental impact of refugee settlements, as well as the need for more effective integration of refugees into host communities.

However, these challenges also present opportunities for growth and development. The presence of refugees has created new economic opportunities, including the development of refugee-hosting districts. The government is also exploring innovative solutions, such as the use of renewable energy, to address environmental concerns.

Conclusion

Uganda’s open-door policy on refugees is a testament to the country’s commitment to providing a safe haven for those fleeing conflict and persecution. The policy has achieved significant success, with refugees contributing to the local economy and promoting social cohesion. While challenges remain, the government is committed to addressing them and finding innovative solutions to support refugees and host communities.

As a leader in refugee hosting, Uganda is setting an example for other countries to follow. It is a reminder that, with the right policies and approaches, we can create a more welcoming and inclusive world for all.

Recommendations

– The international community should provide more funding to support Uganda’s refugee response.

– The government should prioritize the integration of refugees into host communities.

– The private sector should be encouraged to invest in refugee-hosting districts, creating economic opportunities for both refugees and Ugandans.

Kagenyi Lukka, Deputy Resident City Commissioner, Kampala City – Kawempe Division