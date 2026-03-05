ATWEMEREIREHO ALEX: Water Week: Reimagining Water Justice for an Inclusive and Prosperous Uganda!

Every civilization in human history has been written in the language of water. Rivers have shaped empires, lakes have nourished communities, and rainfall has determined the rise and fall of societies. Uganda often romantically described by Winston Churchill in My African Journey (1908) as the “Pearl of Africa” is itself a hydrographic miracle. With nearly 18 percent of its territory covered by open water and wetlands, and hosting iconic water bodies such as Lake Victoria, Kyoga, Albert, Mburo Edward, George, River Nile, Rwizi, Katonga, Kafu, and countless springs and swamps, among others. Uganda appears blessed beyond measure. Yet paradoxically, this abundance masks an unfolding crisis: the struggle to sustainably govern water in the age of climate change, demographic pressure, environmental degradation, and unbridled exploitation.

The Annual Uganda Water and Environment Week 2026, organized by the Ministry of Water and Environment, convenes under the theme “Water and Environment for an Inclusive and Prosperous Uganda.” It is more than a ceremonial gathering of technocrats and policymakers; it is a moment of national introspection. Water Week forces the country to confront a fundamental question: how can Uganda translate its vast water endowment into equitable prosperity while safeguarding ecological integrity for future generations in alignment with the broader developmental needs of the nation?

The answer lies at the intersection of law, governance, science, and moral imagination.

Water is not merely a resource; it is a constitutional and human rights concern. The Constitution of the Republic of Uganda (1995), under National Objective XIII of the Directive Principles of State Policy, imposes a duty upon the State to protect natural resources including water, wetlands, forests, and land for the common good. Article 39 further affirms the right of every Ugandan to a clean and healthy environment, a provision that implicitly safeguards the right to safe water. Environmental jurists have long argued that without clean water, the constitutional promise of life and dignity becomes illusory.

Uganda’s statutory framework reflects this constitutional philosophy. The Water Act (Cap. 164) establishes the legal regime governing water management and administration. Section 5 of the Act unequivocally vests “all rights to investigate, control, protect and manage water in Uganda” in the Government, underscoring water as a public trust resource rather than private property. Section 7 recognizes limited domestic rights to use water for basic needs, while Section 8 empowers the Minister to regulate extraction, restrict use during shortages, and declare controlled areas for integrated resource management where water stress threatens ecological balance.

Complementing this framework is the National Environment Act, 2019, which operationalizes principles such as the precautionary principle, the polluter-pays principle, and intergenerational equity, norms deeply embedded in international environmental law. Under Section 4 of the Act, every person in Uganda has a duty to safeguard and enhance the environment, a responsibility that inevitably extends to water resources.

Yet laws on paper do not automatically translate into water security. Uganda’s development trajectory reveals stark contradictions. While the country is endowed with massive freshwater reserves, access to safe water remains uneven particularly in rural areas. Government statistics indicate that approximately 67 percent of rural populations and 73 percent of urban residents have access to safe water, leaving millions vulnerable to waterborne diseases and unsafe sources.

The paradox deepens when environmental degradation is considered. Wetlands-nature’s most effective water purification systems are disappearing at an alarming rate due to urban encroachment, agriculture, and industrial expansion. According to environmental researchers such as Zsuffa et al. (2014), wetlands perform critical hydrological functions by filtering sediments and pollutants, regulating floods, and maintaining groundwater recharge. When wetlands are drained or filled, the consequences reverberate through entire ecosystems: polluted lakes, reduced water quality, and diminished resilience to climate shocks.

Water bodies across Uganda are visibly stressed. Lake Victoria, Africa’s largest freshwater lake, faces chronic pollution from industrial effluents, agricultural runoff, untreated sewage from Kampala, Jinja, and Entebbe, and the proliferation of water hyacinth, an invasive species that chokes navigation and fisheries. Lake Albert is threatened by unregulated sand mining along its shores, which accelerates erosion, destroys shoreline habitats, and threatens fish breeding sites. Lake Kyoga has seen widespread illegal fishing practices, including undersized nets and dynamite fishing, which have decimated fish stocks vital for local livelihoods. River Nile, flowing from Lake Victoria through Lake Kyoga to Lake Albert, is increasingly polluted by industrial discharges in urban centers like Njeru, Masindi, and Hoima. Lake Edward and Lake George are experiencing increased sedimentation due to deforestation and upstream land degradation in the Albertine Rift. Across these water bodies, unsustainable human activities are visibly undermining Uganda’s ecological wealth and the livelihoods that depend upon it.

Climate change is intensifying these vulnerabilities. Uganda’s economy remains heavily dependent on rain-fed agriculture, which supports nearly 68 percent of households. Changes in rainfall patterns, prolonged droughts, and devastating floods threaten both food security and water availability. The economic cost of climate impacts could reach between $3.2 billion and $5.9 billion annually if no corrective action is taken. These figures are not abstract statistics; they represent lost livelihoods, failing harvests, and increased poverty.

The challenge of water governance therefore transcends hydrology; it is fundamentally a question of environmental justice. Communities that contribute least to environmental degradation often bear the heaviest burden of water scarcity and pollution. Rural farmers, fisherfolk along Lake Victoria, artisanal fishermen on Lake Kyoga, and informal urban settlements in Gulu, Lira, Mbale, and Mbarara face the harshest consequences of polluted waterways and failing sanitation systems.

The global community has long recognized water as the lifeblood of human progress. International legal instruments such as the 1997 UN Convention on the Law of Non-Navigational Uses of International Watercourses establish principles of equitable utilization and the obligation not to cause significant harm to shared water systems. In East Africa, regional cooperation through the Nile Basin Initiative reflects similar commitments to equitable and sustainable management of transboundary waters.

Philosophers and scholars have long recognized water’s moral significance. Aristotle in Politics argued that the stability of the state depends on the prudent management of shared resources. In modern environmental ethics, Garrett Hardin’s “The Tragedy of the Commons” (1968) warns that unregulated exploitation of common resources leads inevitably to depletion. Hardin’s thesis resonates powerfully in Uganda today, where wetlands are drained for housing, rivers polluted by industrial waste, lakes choked by plastic waste and agricultural runoff, and riparian communities excluded from decision-making.

Yet pessimism alone is not a policy.

Uganda Water Week is ultimately a forum of solutions. Innovative water governance models already exist across the globe.

Singapore’s integrated water management strategy has transformed a water-scarce island into one of the world’s most water-secure nations. Israel has pioneered large-scale wastewater recycling, reusing nearly 90 percent of its wastewater for agriculture. The Netherlands has built sophisticated flood management systems that convert vulnerability into resilience. These examples demonstrate that water crises are not inevitable; they are governance failures that can be corrected with science, law, and political will.

Uganda itself has begun to experiment with such solutions. Investments in irrigation schemes such as the Kabuyanda project in Isingiro District aim to provide climate-resilient water supply to more than 100,000 farmers, strengthening agricultural productivity and food security. At the policy level, Integrated Water Resource Management (IWRM) approaches promoted by the Ministry seek to coordinate land use, watershed protection, and water allocation within ecological limits.

However, the ultimate success of these initiatives depends on a cultural shift in how Ugandans perceive water. Water must cease to be treated as an inexhaustible gift of nature and instead be understood as a strategic national asset.

The Roman philosopher Seneca, in Naturales Quaestiones (65 AD), once observed that “we are guardians, not masters, of nature.” This wisdom echoes the African philosophy of Ubuntu, which emphasizes interconnectedness between humans, communities, and the natural world. To protect water is therefore not merely an environmental obligation; it is an ethical duty owed to our neighbours, our children, and generations yet unborn.

Uganda Water and Environment Week thus becomes more than an annual conference; it becomes a national covenant. It is a reminder that sound water governance lies at the heart of economic transformation, public health, food security, climate resilience, and social justice. Without water justice, there can be no inclusive prosperity.

If Uganda truly seeks to build a prosperous and resilient future, it must elevate water governance to the highest level of national priority strengthening enforcement of environmental laws, restoring degraded wetlands, regulating sand mining and illegal fishing, investing in climate-resilient infrastructure, and empowering communities to become custodians of their watersheds.

For in the end, the destiny of Uganda will not only be written in its constitutions or development plans. It will be written in its rivers, lakes, wetlands, and in the courage of its people to defend them.

The writer is a lawyer, researcher, governance analyst and an LLM Student in Natural Resources Law at Kampala International University

alexatweme@gmail.com